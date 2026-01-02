KW 1: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 01/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 28.12.2025 und dem 02.01.2026. Stand ist der 02.01.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Monero
Monero: -7,56 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Uniswap
Uniswap: -4,84 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -4,01 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Stellar
Stellar: -1,62 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Tether
Tether: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Dai
Dai: 0,04 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Tron
Tron: 0,44 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Neo
Neo: 0,80 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 1,86 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Tezos
Tezos: 2,49 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 2,53 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 2,55 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: VeChain
VeChain: 2,56 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 2,95 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Litecoin
Litecoin: 3,17 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Solana
Solana: 4,26 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Ripple
Ripple: 4,88 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Cardano
Cardano: 5,05 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Ethereum
Ethereum: 5,88 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 5,95 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Avalanche
Avalanche: 6,37 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Chainlink
Chainlink: 6,39 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 8,45 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Toncoin
Toncoin: 8,65 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Polkadot
Polkadot: 10,26 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 11,33 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 11,51 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 11,52 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com