DAX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Entscheidung über Luftkampfsystem FCAS erneut vertagt -- Goldpreis, Commerzbank, DroneShield, Nike, Stahlaktien im Fokus
KW 1: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Deutsche Bank-Ausblick auf Aktien, Zinsen & Co. 2026: Volatil, aber chancenreich
KW 1: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

04.01.26 02:14 Uhr
Krypto-Markt in KW 1: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 1

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 01/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 28.12.2025 und dem 02.01.2026. Stand ist der 02.01.2026.

Platz 29: Monero

Monero: -7,56 Prozent

Platz 28: Uniswap

Uniswap: -4,84 Prozent

Platz 27: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -4,01 Prozent

Platz 26: Stellar

Stellar: -1,62 Prozent

Platz 25: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Platz 24: Tether

Tether: 0,02 Prozent

Platz 23: Dai

Dai: 0,04 Prozent

Platz 22: Tron

Tron: 0,44 Prozent

Platz 21: Neo

Neo: 0,80 Prozent

Platz 20: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 1,86 Prozent

Platz 19: Tezos

Tezos: 2,49 Prozent

Platz 18: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 2,53 Prozent

Platz 17: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 2,55 Prozent

Platz 16: VeChain

VeChain: 2,56 Prozent

Platz 15: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 2,95 Prozent

Platz 14: Litecoin

Litecoin: 3,17 Prozent

Platz 13: Solana

Solana: 4,26 Prozent

Platz 12: Ripple

Ripple: 4,88 Prozent

Platz 11: Cardano

Cardano: 5,05 Prozent

Platz 10: Ethereum

Ethereum: 5,88 Prozent

Platz 9: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 5,95 Prozent

Platz 8: Avalanche

Avalanche: 6,37 Prozent

Platz 7: Chainlink

Chainlink: 6,39 Prozent

Platz 6: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 8,45 Prozent

Platz 5: Toncoin

Toncoin: 8,65 Prozent

Platz 4: Polkadot

Polkadot: 10,26 Prozent

Platz 3: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 11,33 Prozent

Platz 2: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 11,51 Prozent

Platz 1: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 11,52 Prozent

