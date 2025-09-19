KW 38: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 38/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 12.09.2025 und dem 19.09.2025. Stand ist der 19.09.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: KRONES
KRONES: -9,81 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 49: Scout24
Scout24: -7,67 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 48: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -5,71 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 47: GEA
GEA: -5,14 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 46: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -4,43 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 45: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -3,95 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: Aurubis
Aurubis: -3,87 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 43: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -3,04 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 42: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -3,00 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 41: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -2,65 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Evonik
Evonik: -2,26 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: TRATON
TRATON: -1,90 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 38: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -1,90 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: LANXESS
LANXESS: -1,82 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 36: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -1,26 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 35: TUI
TUI: -1,24 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -1,17 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 33: freenet
freenet: -1,15 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 32: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -0,87 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: RENK
RENK: -0,85 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 30: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -0,77 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -0,60 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 28: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -0,51 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 27: RTL
RTL: -0,43 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 26: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -0,16 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 25: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 0,23 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 24: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 0,38 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 23: Fraport
Fraport: 0,60 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 22: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 0,96 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 21: K+S
K+S: 1,16 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 20: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 1,22 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 19: Talanx
Talanx: 1,35 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 18: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 1,50 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 17: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 1,66 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 16: United Internet
United Internet: 2,07 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 2,22 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 14: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 2,84 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 13: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 2,98 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 3,04 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 11: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 4,16 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 10: Bechtle
Bechtle: 4,29 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 9: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 5,46 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 8: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 5,59 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 7: AUTO1
AUTO1: 6,47 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: IONOS
IONOS: 7,72 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Nordex
Nordex: 7,78 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 7,80 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 3: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 10,60 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 2: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 12,28 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 1: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 13,68 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Weitere News
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com