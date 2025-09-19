DAX23.639 -0,2%ESt505.458 ±0,0%Top 10 Crypto16,00 -3,3%Dow46.315 +0,4%Nas22.631 +0,7%Bitcoin98.539 +0,1%Euro1,1742 ±0,0%Öl66,66 -1,3%Gold3.685 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 38: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt

20.09.25 03:21 Uhr
MDAX in KW 38: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche im Überblick | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.195,9 PKT -274,8 PKT -0,90%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 38 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 38/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 12.09.2025 und dem 19.09.2025. Stand ist der 19.09.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: KRONES

KRONES: -9,81 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 49: Scout24

Scout24: -7,67 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 48: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -5,71 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 47: GEA

GEA: -5,14 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 46: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -4,43 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 45: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -3,95 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: Aurubis

Aurubis: -3,87 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 43: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -3,04 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 42: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -3,00 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 41: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Evonik

Evonik: -2,26 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: TRATON

TRATON: -1,90 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 38: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -1,90 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: LANXESS

LANXESS: -1,82 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 36: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -1,26 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 35: TUI

TUI: -1,24 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 33: freenet

freenet: -1,15 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 32: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -0,87 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: RENK

RENK: -0,85 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 30: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -0,77 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 28: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -0,51 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 27: RTL

RTL: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 26: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 25: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 24: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 0,38 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 23: Fraport

Fraport: 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 22: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 0,96 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 21: K+S

K+S: 1,16 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 20: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 19: Talanx

Talanx: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 18: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 1,50 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 17: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 1,66 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 16: United Internet

United Internet: 2,07 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 2,22 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 14: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 2,84 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 13: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 2,98 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 3,04 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 11: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 4,16 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 10: Bechtle

Bechtle: 4,29 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 9: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 5,46 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 8: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 5,59 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 7: AUTO1

AUTO1: 6,47 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: IONOS

IONOS: 7,72 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Nordex

Nordex: 7,78 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 7,80 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 3: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 10,60 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 2: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 12,28 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 1: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 13,68 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

