Xpeng-Aktie: In diesem Bereich ist Xpeng seinem Rivalen Tesla einen Schritt voraus
Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

12.11.23 01:11 Uhr
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.290,8 PKT -528,8 PKT -2,05%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 45 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 45/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 03.11.2023 und dem 10.11.2023. Stand ist der 10.11.2023.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: K+S

K+S: -9,97 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 49: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -8,46 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 48: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -6,89 Prozent

Quelle: Jan Pitman/Getty Images

Platz 47: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -5,05 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 46: United Internet

United Internet: -4,20 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 45: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -4,06 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 44: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -3,85 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 43: RTL

RTL: -3,18 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 42: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -2,86 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 41: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -2,41 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 40: Aurubis

Aurubis: -1,94 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 39: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -1,79 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 38: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -1,79 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 37: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 36: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 35: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 34: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -0,78 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 33: Bechtle

Bechtle: -0,78 Prozent

Platz 32: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -0,77 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 31: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -0,76 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 30: Fraport

Fraport: -0,56 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 29: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -0,48 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 28: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 27: Talanx

Talanx: -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 26: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 25: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 24: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 0,37 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 23: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: 0,65 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 22: Evonik

Evonik: 0,87 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 21: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 0,90 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 1,08 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 19: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 1,47 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 18: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: 1,67 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Dürr

Dürr: 1,88 Prozent

Quelle: Dürr AG

Platz 16: LANXESS

LANXESS: 1,91 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 15: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 2,09 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 14: freenet

freenet: 2,20 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 13: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 2,50 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 12: Nordex

Nordex: 2,76 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 11: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 2,89 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: GEA

GEA: 3,25 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 9: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 3,72 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 8: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 4,46 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 7: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 4,61 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 6: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 5,46 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Scout24

Scout24: 5,73 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 4: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 6,48 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 3: Befesa

Befesa: 7,49 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 2: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 10,59 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 1: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 39,76 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

