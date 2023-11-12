KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 45/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 03.11.2023 und dem 10.11.2023. Stand ist der 10.11.2023.
Platz 50: K+S
K+S: -9,97 Prozent
Platz 49: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -8,46 Prozent
Platz 48: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -6,89 Prozent
Platz 47: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -5,05 Prozent
Platz 46: United Internet
United Internet: -4,20 Prozent
Platz 45: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -4,06 Prozent
Platz 44: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -3,85 Prozent
Platz 43: RTL
RTL: -3,18 Prozent
Platz 42: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -2,86 Prozent
Platz 41: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -2,41 Prozent
Platz 40: Aurubis
Aurubis: -1,94 Prozent
Platz 39: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -1,79 Prozent
Platz 38: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -1,79 Prozent
Platz 37: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -1,39 Prozent
Platz 36: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,99 Prozent
Platz 35: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -0,98 Prozent
Platz 34: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -0,78 Prozent
Platz 33: Bechtle
Bechtle: -0,78 Prozent
Platz 32: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -0,77 Prozent
Platz 31: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -0,76 Prozent
Platz 30: Fraport
Fraport: -0,56 Prozent
Platz 29: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -0,48 Prozent
Platz 28: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,35 Prozent
Platz 27: Talanx
Talanx: -0,34 Prozent
Platz 26: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 0,15 Prozent
Platz 25: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,27 Prozent
Platz 24: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 0,37 Prozent
Platz 23: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: 0,65 Prozent
Platz 22: Evonik
Evonik: 0,87 Prozent
Platz 21: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 0,90 Prozent
Platz 20: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 1,08 Prozent
Platz 19: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 1,47 Prozent
Platz 18: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: 1,67 Prozent
Platz 17: Dürr
Dürr: 1,88 Prozent
Platz 16: LANXESS
LANXESS: 1,91 Prozent
Platz 15: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 2,09 Prozent
Platz 14: freenet
freenet: 2,20 Prozent
Platz 13: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 2,50 Prozent
Platz 12: Nordex
Nordex: 2,76 Prozent
Platz 11: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 2,89 Prozent
Platz 10: GEA
GEA: 3,25 Prozent
Platz 9: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 3,72 Prozent
Platz 8: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 4,46 Prozent
Platz 7: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 4,61 Prozent
Platz 6: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 5,46 Prozent
Platz 5: Scout24
Scout24: 5,73 Prozent
Platz 4: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 6,48 Prozent
Platz 3: Befesa
Befesa: 7,49 Prozent
Platz 2: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 10,59 Prozent
Platz 1: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 39,76 Prozent
