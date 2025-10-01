3. Quartal 2025: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX wiesen die Einzelwerte im vergangenen Quartal größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in Q3 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2025 und dem 30.09.2025. Stand ist der 30.09.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -26,27 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 49: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -26,04 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 48: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -26,03 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 47: K+S
K+S: -25,84 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 46: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -25,54 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 45: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -21,36 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 44: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -20,87 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 43: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -18,70 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 42: LANXESS
LANXESS: -16,47 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 41: Evonik
Evonik: -15,60 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: KRONES
KRONES: -11,43 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 39: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -10,17 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 38: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -10,15 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 37: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -9,92 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 36: Fielmann
Fielmann: -9,35 Prozent
Quelle: Fielmann AG
Platz 35: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -9,31 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -8,85 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 33: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -8,71 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 32: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -8,38 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -7,88 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 30: RTL
RTL: -5,92 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 29: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -5,58 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 28: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -5,39 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 27: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -2,68 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 26: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -2,58 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 25: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -1,57 Prozent
Quelle: porsche
Platz 24: freenet
freenet: -1,52 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 23: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,36 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 22: TRATON
TRATON: -0,87 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 21: IONOS
IONOS: -0,38 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 0,39 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 2,98 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 18: Talanx
Talanx: 3,00 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 17: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 3,39 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 16: TUI
TUI: 4,37 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 4,88 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: AUTO1
AUTO1: 5,99 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 6,18 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 6,27 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 11: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 13,24 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 10: United Internet
United Internet: 13,62 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 14,76 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 8: Fraport
Fraport: 15,01 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 7: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 16,26 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Aurubis
Aurubis: 20,27 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 5: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 21,61 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 4: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 27,99 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 3: RENK
RENK: 29,10 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 2: Nordex
Nordex: 29,61 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 1: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 36,16 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Who is Danny / Shutterstock.com, sergign / Shutterstock.com