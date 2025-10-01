DAX23.881 +0,6%ESt505.530 +0,4%Top 10 Crypto15,85 -0,4%Dow46.398 +0,2%Nas22.660 +0,3%Bitcoin97.570 +0,4%Euro1,1735 ±-0,0%Öl66,17 -1,3%Gold3.867 +0,2%
Performance-Ranking

3. Quartal 2025: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel

01.10.25 03:28 Uhr
MDAX-Aktien auf dem Prüfstand: Gewinner und Verlierer im Quartalsduell | finanzen.net

Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX wiesen die Einzelwerte im vergangenen Quartal größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.267,5 PKT 149,9 PKT 0,50%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im dritten Quartal 2025 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in Q3 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2025 und dem 30.09.2025. Stand ist der 30.09.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -26,27 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 49: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -26,04 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 48: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -26,03 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 47: K+S

K+S: -25,84 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 46: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -25,54 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 45: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -21,36 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 44: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -20,87 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 43: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -18,70 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 42: LANXESS

LANXESS: -16,47 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 41: Evonik

Evonik: -15,60 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: KRONES

KRONES: -11,43 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 39: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -10,17 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 38: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -10,15 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 37: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -9,92 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 36: Fielmann

Fielmann: -9,35 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 35: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -9,31 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -8,85 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 33: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -8,71 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 32: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -8,38 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -7,88 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 30: RTL

RTL: -5,92 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 29: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -5,58 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 28: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -5,39 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 27: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -2,68 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 26: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -2,58 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 25: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -1,57 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 24: freenet

freenet: -1,52 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 23: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,36 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 22: TRATON

TRATON: -0,87 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 21: IONOS

IONOS: -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 0,39 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 2,98 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 18: Talanx

Talanx: 3,00 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 17: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 3,39 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 16: TUI

TUI: 4,37 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 4,88 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: AUTO1

AUTO1: 5,99 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 6,18 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 6,27 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 11: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 13,24 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 10: United Internet

United Internet: 13,62 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 14,76 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 8: Fraport

Fraport: 15,01 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 7: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 16,26 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Aurubis

Aurubis: 20,27 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 5: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 21,61 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 4: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 27,99 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 3: RENK

RENK: 29,10 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 2: Nordex

Nordex: 29,61 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 1: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 36,16 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Who is Danny / Shutterstock.com, sergign / Shutterstock.com

