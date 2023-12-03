DAX16.398 +1,1%ESt504.419 +0,8%MSCIW3.041 +0,6%Dow36.246 +0,8%Nas14.305 +0,6%Bitcoin36.308 +0,1%Euro1,0884 -0,1%Öl79,56 -4,0%Gold2.071 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 48: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

03.12.23 02:14 Uhr
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.492,5 PKT 309,1 PKT 1,18%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 48 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 48/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 24.11.2023 und dem 01.12.2023. Stand ist der 01.12.2023.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -8,44 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 49: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -7,41 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 48: K+S

K+S: -6,70 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 47: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -4,11 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 46: Bechtle

Bechtle: -3,81 Prozent

Platz 45: RTL

RTL: -3,48 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -3,05 Prozent

Quelle: Holger Rauner © ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG

Platz 43: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,04 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 42: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -2,71 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -2,16 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 40: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 39: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -2,10 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 38: Evonik

Evonik: -1,84 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 36: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: -1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 35: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 34: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -0,71 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 32: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 31: Dürr

Dürr: -0,39 Prozent

Quelle: Dürr AG

Platz 30: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -0,04 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 29: GEA

GEA: 0,06 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 28: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 27: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,76 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 26: LANXESS

LANXESS: 0,93 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 25: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 1,14 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 24: Aurubis

Aurubis: 1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 23: Scout24

Scout24: 1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 22: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 2,11 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 21: United Internet

United Internet: 2,35 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Talanx

Talanx: 2,36 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 19: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 2,55 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 17: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 2,98 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 15: freenet

freenet: 3,39 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 14: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 3,40 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 13: Fraport

Fraport: 3,54 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 12: Nordex

Nordex: 3,63 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 11: Befesa

Befesa: 3,77 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 10: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 3,83 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 9: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 4,05 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 8: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 4,09 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 4,48 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 6: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 4,97 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 5,10 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 4: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 5,75 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 3: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 6,01 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 2: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 9,19 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 1: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 9,47 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

