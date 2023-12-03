KW 48: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 48/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 24.11.2023 und dem 01.12.2023. Stand ist der 01.12.2023.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -8,44 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 49: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -7,41 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 48: K+S
K+S: -6,70 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 47: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -4,11 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 46: Bechtle
Bechtle: -3,81 Prozent
Platz 45: RTL
RTL: -3,48 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -3,05 Prozent
Quelle: Holger Rauner © ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG
Platz 43: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,04 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 42: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -2,71 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -2,16 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 40: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -2,14 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 39: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -2,10 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 38: Evonik
Evonik: -1,84 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -1,52 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 36: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: -1,11 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 35: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -0,88 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 34: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -0,71 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -0,43 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 32: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -0,41 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 31: Dürr
Dürr: -0,39 Prozent
Quelle: Dürr AG
Platz 30: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -0,04 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 29: GEA
GEA: 0,06 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 28: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 0,60 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 27: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,76 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 26: LANXESS
LANXESS: 0,93 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 25: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 1,14 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 24: Aurubis
Aurubis: 1,61 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 23: Scout24
Scout24: 1,71 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 22: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 2,11 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 21: United Internet
United Internet: 2,35 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Talanx
Talanx: 2,36 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 19: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 2,49 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 2,55 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 17: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 2,64 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 2,98 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 15: freenet
freenet: 3,39 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 14: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 3,40 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 13: Fraport
Fraport: 3,54 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 12: Nordex
Nordex: 3,63 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 11: Befesa
Befesa: 3,77 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 10: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 3,83 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 9: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 4,05 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 8: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 4,09 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 4,48 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 6: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 4,97 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 5,10 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 4: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 5,75 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 3: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 6,01 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 2: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 9,19 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 1: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 9,47 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
