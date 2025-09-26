KW 39: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 39/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 19.09.2025 und dem 26.09.2025. Stand ist der 26.09.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -22,29 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 49: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -12,41 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 48: TRATON
TRATON: -7,90 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 47: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -7,43 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: IONOS
IONOS: -7,29 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 45: Evonik
Evonik: -5,53 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -5,13 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 43: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,12 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 42: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -4,67 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -4,54 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 40: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -4,49 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 39: United Internet
United Internet: -3,98 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Fielmann
Fielmann: -3,80 Prozent
Quelle: Fielmann AG
Platz 37: LANXESS
LANXESS: -3,71 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 36: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -3,37 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 35: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -3,00 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 34: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -2,61 Prozent
Quelle: porsche
Platz 33: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -2,60 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 32: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -2,52 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 31: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -2,41 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 30: Fraport
Fraport: -2,07 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 29: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -1,68 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: TUI
TUI: -1,51 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -1,41 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 26: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -1,36 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -1,22 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 24: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -1,20 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 23: Talanx
Talanx: -1,16 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 22: freenet
freenet: -0,65 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 21: AUTO1
AUTO1: -0,64 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -0,56 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 19: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -0,41 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 18: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -0,12 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 17: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,19 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 16: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 0,24 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 15: RTL
RTL: 0,29 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 14: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 0,37 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: KRONES
KRONES: 0,82 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 12: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 11: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 1,50 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 10: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 2,06 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 9: Bechtle
Bechtle: 2,13 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 8: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 2,35 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Nordex
Nordex: 3,06 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 6: K+S
K+S: 3,70 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 5: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 4,31 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Aurubis
Aurubis: 7,68 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 3: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 10,09 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 2: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 10,39 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 1: RENK
RENK: 15,97 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
