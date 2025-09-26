DAX23.739 +0,9%ESt505.500 +1,0%Top 10 Crypto15,32 +0,4%Dow46.247 +0,7%Nas22.484 +0,4%Bitcoin93.545 -0,2%Euro1,1704 ±0,0%Öl69,75 +0,2%Gold3.763 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 RENK RENK73 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Intel 855681 Tesla A1CX3T HENSOLDT HAG000 SAP 716460 Siemens Energy ENER6Y DroneShield A2DMAA Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Plug Power A1JA81 BYD A0M4W9 Alibaba A117ME
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: DAX geht höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen fest -- Höhere Trump-Zölle auf Arzneimittel & Co. -- Gerresheimer, Intel, Plug Power, Siemens, Rheinmetall, D-Wave, Oracle im Fokus
Top News
Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 39 im Überblick Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 39 im Überblick
Aktie von Firmus Technologies mit geplantem Listing: Dieses KI-Startup ist NVIDIAs neuestes Investment Aktie von Firmus Technologies mit geplantem Listing: Dieses KI-Startup ist NVIDIAs neuestes Investment
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Jetzt 3-fach-Bonus sichern bei finanzen.net zero und dauerhaft Gebühren sparen!
Performance

KW 39: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt

27.09.25 03:47 Uhr
MDAX in KW 39: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche im Überblick | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
29.986,9 PKT -47,7 PKT -0,16%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 39 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 39/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 19.09.2025 und dem 26.09.2025. Stand ist der 26.09.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -22,29 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 49: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -12,41 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 48: TRATON

TRATON: -7,90 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 47: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -7,43 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 46: IONOS

IONOS: -7,29 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 45: Evonik

Evonik: -5,53 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -5,13 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 43: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,12 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 42: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -4,67 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 41: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -4,54 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 40: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -4,49 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 39: United Internet

United Internet: -3,98 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Fielmann

Fielmann: -3,80 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 37: LANXESS

LANXESS: -3,71 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Wer­bung

Platz 36: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -3,37 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 35: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -3,00 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 34: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -2,61 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 33: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 32: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -2,52 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Wer­bung

Platz 31: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -2,41 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 30: Fraport

Fraport: -2,07 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 29: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -1,68 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: TUI

TUI: -1,51 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -1,41 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 26: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -1,36 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 24: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -1,20 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 23: Talanx

Talanx: -1,16 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 22: freenet

freenet: -0,65 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 21: AUTO1

AUTO1: -0,64 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -0,56 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 19: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 18: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -0,12 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 17: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 16: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 0,24 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 15: RTL

RTL: 0,29 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 14: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 0,37 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: KRONES

KRONES: 0,82 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 12: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 11: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 1,50 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 10: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 2,06 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 9: Bechtle

Bechtle: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 8: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 2,35 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Nordex

Nordex: 3,06 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 6: K+S

K+S: 3,70 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 5: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 4,31 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Aurubis

Aurubis: 7,68 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 3: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 10,09 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 2: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 10,39 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 1: RENK

RENK: 15,97 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

04:47Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
03:47KW 39: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt
26.09.25Ethereum Stuck Below $4,060: A Fakeout Or Fresh Leg Down To $3,600?
26.09.25Freitagshandel in Frankfurt: MDAX beendet den Freitagshandel im Minus
26.09.25Lufthansa to cut thousands of jobs in pursuit of efficiency
26.09.25Lufthansa will Fünftel der Verwaltungsjobs streichen - Aktienkurs steigt
26.09.25Lufthansa will jeden fünften Verwaltungsjob streichen
26.09.25Lufthansa malt riesigen Kranich auf Boeing 787-9
mehr