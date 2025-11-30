KW 48: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 48/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 21.11.2025 und dem 28.11.2025. Stand ist der 28.11.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -5,72 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 49: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -3,39 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 48: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -1,56 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 47: Evonik
Evonik: -1,12 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 46: RENK
RENK: -0,81 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 45: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -0,35 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 43: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 0,31 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 42: Nordex
Nordex: 1,33 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 41: Fielmann
Fielmann: 1,50 Prozent
Quelle: Fielmann AG
Platz 40: Fraport
Fraport: 1,90 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 39: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 2,13 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 38: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 2,45 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 37: RTL
RTL: 2,56 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 36: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,72 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 35: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 2,87 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 34: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 2,96 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 33: TRATON
TRATON: 3,16 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 32: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: 3,31 Prozent
Quelle: http://www.porsche.com
Platz 31: Talanx
Talanx: 3,32 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 30: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 3,54 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 29: AUTO1
AUTO1: 3,59 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: KRONES
KRONES: 3,65 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 27: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 3,87 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 26: freenet
freenet: 4,01 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 25: IONOS
IONOS: 4,11 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 4,13 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 4,19 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: K+S
K+S: 6,54 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 21: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 6,79 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 20: LANXESS
LANXESS: 6,85 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 19: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 7,04 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: United Internet
United Internet: 7,30 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 7,30 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 16: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 8,85 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 15: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 8,99 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 14: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 9,33 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 13: TUI
TUI: 9,36 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 9,45 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 9,93 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 10: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 10,20 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 9: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 11,02 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 8: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 11,50 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Aurubis
Aurubis: 12,45 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 6: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 12,65 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 5: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 12,89 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Bechtle
Bechtle: 15,69 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 3: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 16,22 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 2: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 25,47 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 1: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 27,64 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com