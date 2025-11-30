DAX23.837 +0,3%Est505.668 +0,3%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto12,08 -0,9%Nas23.366 +0,7%Bitcoin78.428 +0,1%Euro1,1593 ±0,0%Öl63,20 -0,3%Gold4.112 -2,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Amazon 906866 Infineon 623100 DroneShield A2DMAA Airbus 938914 Allianz 840400 RENK RENK73 Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit positivem Wochenausklang -- Delivery Hero-Großaktionäre fordern strategische Überprüfung -- Bitcoin, Broadcom, Oracle, PUMA, TUI, Microsoft im Fokus
Top News
SMR-Spezialist NuScale-Aktie: Neue Investmentchance nach KI-Platzhirsch NVIDIA? SMR-Spezialist NuScale-Aktie: Neue Investmentchance nach KI-Platzhirsch NVIDIA?
KW 48: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche KW 48: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Performance

KW 48: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

30.11.25 02:35 Uhr
MDAX-Analyse KW 48: Gewinner und Verlierer im Wochenvergleich | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
29.937,2 PKT 405,9 PKT 1,37%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 48 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 48/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 21.11.2025 und dem 28.11.2025. Stand ist der 28.11.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -5,72 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 49: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -3,39 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 47: Evonik

Evonik: -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Wer­bung

Platz 46: RENK

RENK: -0,81 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 45: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 43: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 42: Nordex

Nordex: 1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Wer­bung

Platz 41: Fielmann

Fielmann: 1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 40: Fraport

Fraport: 1,90 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 39: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 38: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 2,45 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 37: RTL

RTL: 2,56 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Wer­bung

Platz 36: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,72 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 35: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 2,87 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 34: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 2,96 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 33: TRATON

TRATON: 3,16 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 32: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: 3,31 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Wer­bung

Platz 31: Talanx

Talanx: 3,32 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 30: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 3,54 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 29: AUTO1

AUTO1: 3,59 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: KRONES

KRONES: 3,65 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 27: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 3,87 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 26: freenet

freenet: 4,01 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 25: IONOS

IONOS: 4,11 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 4,13 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 4,19 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: K+S

K+S: 6,54 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 21: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 6,79 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 20: LANXESS

LANXESS: 6,85 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 19: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 7,04 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: United Internet

United Internet: 7,30 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 7,30 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 16: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 8,85 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 15: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 8,99 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 14: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 9,33 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 13: TUI

TUI: 9,36 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 9,45 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 9,93 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 10: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 10,20 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 9: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 11,02 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 8: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 11,50 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Aurubis

Aurubis: 12,45 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 6: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 12,65 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 5: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 12,89 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Bechtle

Bechtle: 15,69 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 3: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 16,22 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 2: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 25,47 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 1: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 27,64 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

02:35KW 48: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
29.11.25Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
29.11.25November 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
29.11.25So reagieren Condor, Lufthansa und Swiss auf das Problem mit dem Airbus A320
28.11.25Are We About To Have Another Leg Up?
28.11.25Aufschläge in Frankfurt: MDAX beendet den Freitagshandel im Plus
28.11.25Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX fester
28.11.25Lufthansa schafft den Turnaround
mehr