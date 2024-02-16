DAX17.117 +0,4%ESt504.766 +0,5%MSCIW3.285 -0,1%Dow38.628 -0,4%Nas15.776 -0,8%Bitcoin47.899 -0,2%Euro1,0776 ±0,0%Öl83,58 +0,9%Gold2.013 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 7: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

18.02.24 01:11 Uhr
MDAX-Wochenrückblick: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer der Nebenwerte an der Börse Frankfurt | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.148,1 PKT 90,9 PKT 0,35%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 7 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 07/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 09.02.2024 und dem 16.02.2024. Stand ist der 16.02.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -14,06 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 49: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -4,24 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 48: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -3,96 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -3,20 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 46: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -2,59 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 45: Fraport

Fraport: -2,11 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 44: United Internet

United Internet: -1,94 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: Talanx

Talanx: -1,65 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 42: Siltronic

Siltronic: -1,59 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -1,51 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 40: Aurubis

Aurubis: -1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 39: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -1,42 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 38: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -1,34 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 37: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -1,20 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,18 Prozent

Platz 35: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -1,03 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 34: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -0,55 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 33: RTL

RTL: -0,11 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: LANXESS

LANXESS: -0,08 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 31: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 30: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 29: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,59 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 28: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 0,61 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 27: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: 0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 26: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 0,95 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 24: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 23: KRONES

KRONES: 1,04 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 22: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 1,16 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 21: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 1,27 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 20: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 1,36 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 1,54 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 18: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 1,73 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 17: GEA

GEA: 1,81 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 16: K+S

K+S: 2,06 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 15: Scout24

Scout24: 2,07 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 14: Evonik

Evonik: 2,51 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 2,94 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 12: freenet

freenet: 3,00 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 11: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 4,09 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 10: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 4,11 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 9: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 4,11 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 8: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 4,64 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 7: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 5,28 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 6: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 5,33 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 5: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 6,67 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 4: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 8,19 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 3: Nordex

Nordex: 10,32 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 2: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 12,66 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 1: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 22,23 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

