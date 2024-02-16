KW 7: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 07/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 09.02.2024 und dem 16.02.2024. Stand ist der 16.02.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -14,06 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 49: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -4,24 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 48: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -3,96 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 47: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -3,20 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 46: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -2,59 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 45: Fraport
Fraport: -2,11 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 44: United Internet
United Internet: -1,94 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: Talanx
Talanx: -1,65 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 42: Siltronic
Siltronic: -1,59 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -1,51 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 40: Aurubis
Aurubis: -1,47 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 39: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -1,42 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 38: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -1,34 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 37: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -1,20 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,18 Prozent
Platz 35: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -1,03 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 34: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -0,55 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 33: RTL
RTL: -0,11 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: LANXESS
LANXESS: -0,08 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 31: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 30: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 0,31 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 29: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,59 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 28: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 0,61 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 27: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: 0,66 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 26: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 0,71 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 0,95 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 24: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 0,98 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 23: KRONES
KRONES: 1,04 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 22: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 1,16 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 21: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 1,27 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 20: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 1,36 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 1,54 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 18: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 1,73 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 17: GEA
GEA: 1,81 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 16: K+S
K+S: 2,06 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 15: Scout24
Scout24: 2,07 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 14: Evonik
Evonik: 2,51 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 2,94 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 12: freenet
freenet: 3,00 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 11: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 4,09 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 10: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 4,11 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 9: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 4,11 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 8: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 4,64 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 7: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 5,28 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 6: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 5,33 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 5: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 6,67 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 4: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 8,19 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 3: Nordex
Nordex: 10,32 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 2: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 12,66 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 1: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 22,23 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com