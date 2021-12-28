  • Suche
14.06.2022 11:57

Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff bricht am Mittag ein

Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff bricht am Mittag ein
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagmittag die Aktie von Steinhoff. Zuletzt ging es für die Steinhoff-Aktie nach unten. Im Frankfurt-Handel fiel das Papier um 5,6 Prozent auf 0,141 EUR.
Die Steinhoff-Aktie wies um 14.06.2022 12:22:00 Uhr Verluste aus. Im Frankfurt-Handel ging es für das Papier um 5,6 Prozent auf 0,141 EUR abwärts. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Steinhoff-Aktie bei 0,140 EUR. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 0,150 EUR. Zuletzt stieg das Frankfurt-Volumen auf 271.823 Steinhoff-Aktien.

Bei einem Wert von 0,328 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (13.01.2022). Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 56,894 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 07.09.2021 Kursverluste bis auf 0,078 EUR und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 81,154 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Am 01.06.2022 hat Steinhoff die Kennzahlen zum am 31.03.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2022 dürfte Steinhoff am 24.06.2022 vorlegen. Am 06.12.2023 wird Steinhoff schätzungsweise die Ergebnisse für Q4 2023 präsentieren.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Steinhoff-Aktie

Tiefer Fall nach langer Zeit des Erfolgs: Die Geschichte von Steinhoff

DSW-Watchlist: Diese Aktien performen besonders schlecht

Anklage gegen ehemalige Steinhoff-Manager wegen Bilanzmanipulation

13.06.22
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff tendiert am Montagnachmittag südwärts
13.06.22
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Montagmittag Verlust reich
13.06.22
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Montagvormittag mit roten Vorzeichen
27.04.22
Tiefer Fall nach langer Zeit des Erfolgs: Die Geschichte von Steinhoff
01.04.22
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff mit grünen Vorzeichen
16.02.22
DGAP-AFR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen
21.01.22
DGAP-AFR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG
28.12.21
NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,1% auf 15.948 Pkt - Steinhoff gesucht

23.04.2018 Steinhoff International Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
05.03.2018 Steinhoff International Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
01.03.2018 Steinhoff International Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
06.12.2017 Steinhoff International Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.12.2017 Steinhoff International Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
04.09.2017 Steinhoff International Outperform RBC Capital Markets
25.08.2017 Steinhoff International Outperform RBC Capital Markets
03.07.2017 Steinhoff International Outperform RBC Capital Markets
29.06.2017 Steinhoff International kaufen Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
08.06.2017 Steinhoff International overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.04.2018 Steinhoff International Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
05.03.2018 Steinhoff International Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
01.03.2018 Steinhoff International Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
06.12.2017 Steinhoff International Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.12.2017 Steinhoff International Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
03.08.2017 Steinhoff International Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Meistgelesene Steinhoff News

13.06.22 Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff tendiert am Montagnachmittag südwärts
13.06.22 Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Montagmittag Verlust reich
13.06.22 Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Montagvormittag mit roten Vorzeichen
27.05.22 DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM RESULTS FOR PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED (PEPKOR)
09.06.22 DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 March 2022
20.05.22 DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : GLOBAL SETTLEMENT UPDATE
23.05.22 DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON FORENSIC REPORT RULING
01.06.22 DGAP-PVR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
23.05.22 News24.com | Steinhoff plans to appeal ruling ordering it to share probe into accounting fraud
20.05.22 News24.com | Steinhoff investors will need to wait until next year for settlement payouts
