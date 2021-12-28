Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff bricht am Mittag ein

GO

Heute im Fokus

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX stoppt Erholung -- BTC nähert sich zeitweise 20.000 US-Dollar -- HORNBACH passt Gewinnprognose an -- EVOTEC, WACKER CHEMIE, Twitter, Apple, Oracle im Fokus

Audi lehnt Kompromiss im Gendersprache-Prozess ab. Atos will Unternehmen möglicherweise aufspalten. Warburg mit Kaufempfehlung für Deutsche Börse-Titel. Pfizer will bei Krebsmittel mit MorphoSys kooperieren. Air France-KLM sichert sich Milliardensumme zur Rückzahlung von Staatshilfen. Passagierverkehr am Frankfurter Flughafen seit Pandemie-Beginn auf Rekordhoch.