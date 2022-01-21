  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
MyStory: Wie ich über nachhaltige Wälder meine Klimabilanz ausgleiche-w-
22.06.2022 09:14

Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Mittwochvormittag billiger

Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Mittwochvormittag billiger
Aktie im Fokus
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag die Aktie von Steinhoff. Die Steinhoff-Aktie musste zuletzt im Frankfurt-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,7 Prozent auf 0,160 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Steinhoff-Aktie musste um 22.06.2022 09:22:00 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im Frankfurt-Handel ging es um 0,7 Prozent auf 0,160 EUR abwärts. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Steinhoff-Aktie ging bis auf 0,156 EUR. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 0,161 EUR. Über Frankfurt wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 115.000 Steinhoff-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Am 13.01.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 0,328 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Steinhoff-Aktie liegt somit 51,190 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 07.09.2021 bei 0,078 EUR. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Steinhoff-Aktie 105,128 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Steinhoff ließ sich am 01.06.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.03.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt.

Am 07.12.2022 werden die Q4 2022-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert. Mit der Vorlage der Q4 2023-Bilanz von Steinhoff rechnen Experten am 06.12.2023.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Steinhoff-Aktie

Tiefer Fall nach langer Zeit des Erfolgs: Die Geschichte von Steinhoff

DSW-Watchlist: Diese Aktien performen besonders schlecht

Anklage gegen ehemalige Steinhoff-Manager wegen Bilanzmanipulation

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Steinhoff
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Steinhoff
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Steinhoff

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
21.06.22
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff verliert am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.net)
21.06.22
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff gibt am Dienstagmittag nach (finanzen.net)
21.06.22
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Dienstagvormittag mit negativen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
Steinhoff-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
15.06.22
DGAP-AFR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
27.04.22
Tiefer Fall nach langer Zeit des Erfolgs: Die Geschichte von Steinhoff (finanzen.net)
01.04.22
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff mit grünen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
16.02.22
DGAP-AFR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)
21.01.22
DGAP-AFR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Steinhoff News
RSS Feed
Steinhoff zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Steinhoff

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
23.04.2018Steinhoff International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.03.2018Steinhoff International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
01.03.2018Steinhoff International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.12.2017Steinhoff International NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.12.2017Steinhoff International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
04.09.2017Steinhoff International OutperformRBC Capital Markets
25.08.2017Steinhoff International OutperformRBC Capital Markets
03.07.2017Steinhoff International OutperformRBC Capital Markets
29.06.2017Steinhoff International kaufenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
08.06.2017Steinhoff International overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.04.2018Steinhoff International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.03.2018Steinhoff International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
01.03.2018Steinhoff International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.12.2017Steinhoff International NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.12.2017Steinhoff International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
03.08.2017Steinhoff International SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Steinhoff nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Steinhoff News

21.06.22Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff verliert am Dienstagnachmittag
21.06.22Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff gibt am Dienstagmittag nach
21.06.22Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Dienstagvormittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
15.06.22DGAP-AFR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG
27.05.22DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM RESULTS FOR PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED (PEPKOR)
09.06.22DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 March 2022
01.06.22DGAP-PVR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
23.05.22DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON FORENSIC REPORT RULING
23.05.22News24.com | Steinhoff plans to appeal ruling ordering it to share probe into accounting fraud
15.06.22DGAP-AFR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
Weitere Steinhoff News
Werbung

Trading-News

Etablierung eines höheren Verlaufstiefs im Fokus
Marktüberblick: FMC unter Druck
Musk will eine Milliarde Twitter-Nutzer gewinnen
Vontobel: Clever kombiniert - Aktienanleihen auf Deutsche Börse, Vonovia, RWE
DAX: Hochmut kommt vor dem Fall
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Marktkommentar Juni mit Markus Koch: Hoffnung auf Geldpolitik mit Augenmaß
Aussicht auf Überrenditen: Mit dieser Anlageklasse diversifieren Sie Ihr Portfolio optimal
Meistverkaufter MDAX-Titel - Siltronics
Die Börse ist kein Sparbuch
Schreckgespenst Inflation, Krypto-Abverkauf und Zinspolitik
Deutschsprachige Krypto-Lernplattform der Börse Stuttgart Digital Exchange gestartet
Altersvorsorge: Das solltest du wissen
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Steinhoff-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Steinhoff Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Bayer blitzt ab und die Liste der Rezessionsgewinner
1000 Euro für die Einschulung  So reduzieren Eltern die Kosten für den Schulstart
Prime Day 2022  Diese Sonderangebote gelten jetzt schon
Das Expansionsmodell von Vonovia funktioniert nicht mehr
Ein gutes Land, um reich zu werden

News von

Varta-Aktie mit viel Potenzial und hoher Dividende - Ergebnisse der Hauptversammlung überraschen
Die günstigsten Aktien im Dax - Sollte man jetzt zuschlagen?
Angst vor dem Crash? Warum Investoren vielleicht gerade einen Fehler machen
Der Börsen-Turnaround - JP Morgan sieht 30 Prozent Potenzial beim S&P 500
Dax-Marktausblick: Börsen auf Erholungskurs - Experten warnen vor Strohfeuer

Heute im Fokus

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX fällt zeitweise unter 13.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen geben nach -- Daimler Truck lädt zur ersten öffentlichen Hauptversammlung -- Salzgitter, Nordex, HUGO BOSS im Fokus

Crédit Agricole will Gewinn in den kommenden Jahren moderat erhöhen. Novartis will Patent für Gilenya-Dosierungsschema 'energisch' verteidigen. Facebook ändert System zur Personalisierung von Wohnungsanzeigen nach Diskriminierungsklage. Ford-Belegschaft wartet auf Standort-Entscheidung.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im Portfolio
US-Investitionen
1. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Portfolio
Blick ins 13F-Formular
1. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
In diesen Ländern ist Wohnen am teuersten
Top 20
1. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Deutsche Bank im Portfolio
US-Investitionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollte das 9-Euro-Ticket über den August hinaus verlängert werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen