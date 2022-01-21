Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Mittwochvormittag billiger

Aktien in diesem Artikel Steinhoff 0,16 EUR

Die Steinhoff-Aktie musste um 22.06.2022 09:22:00 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im Frankfurt-Handel ging es um 0,7 Prozent auf 0,160 EUR abwärts. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Steinhoff-Aktie ging bis auf 0,156 EUR. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 0,161 EUR. Über Frankfurt wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 115.000 Steinhoff-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Am 13.01.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 0,328 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Steinhoff-Aktie liegt somit 51,190 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 07.09.2021 bei 0,078 EUR. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Steinhoff-Aktie 105,128 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Steinhoff ließ sich am 01.06.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.03.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt.

Am 07.12.2022 werden die Q4 2022-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert. Mit der Vorlage der Q4 2023-Bilanz von Steinhoff rechnen Experten am 06.12.2023.

