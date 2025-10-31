DAX24.053 -0,3%Est505.686 -0,2%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto15,07 +0,5%Nas23.581 -1,6%Bitcoin95.054 +1,7%Euro1,1558 -0,1%Öl64,91 +0,3%Gold4.031 -0,2%
TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Oktober nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)

31.10.25 11:09 Uhr

===

gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr

+/- Prozent +/- Prozent

Okt 25 Sep 25 Okt 25 Sep 25

Eurozone-20 +0,2 +0,1 +2,1 +2,2

Belgien +0,4 -0,3 +2,5 +2,7

Deutschland +0,3 +0,2 +2,3 +2,4

Estland 0,0 -1,1 +4,5 +5,3

Finnland 0,0 +0,5 +1,5 +2,2

Frankreich +0,1 -1,1 +0,9 +1,1

Griechenland -0,1 +0,5 +1,7 +1,8

Irland +0,2 -0,2 +2,7 +2,7

Italien -0,2 +1,3 +1,3 +1,8

Kroatien +0,2 -0,6 +4,0 +4,6

Lettland +0,2 +0,1 +4,2 +4,2

Litauen +0,1 +0,4 +3,7 +3,7

Luxemburg -0,1 -0,1 +3,0 +3,1

Malta -1,0 -1,3 +2,4 +2,4

Niederlande +0,6 -0,3 +3,0 +3,0

Österreich +0,5 0,0 +4,0 +3,9

Portugal -0,3 +1,0 +2,0 +1,9

Slowakei 0,0 +0,2 +3,8 +4,6

Slowenien +0,1 0,0 +3,1 +2,7

Spanien +0,5 +0,2 +3,2 +3,0

Zypern +0,2 -0,4 +0,3 0,0

===

- Quelle Daten: Eurostat

- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators

Kontakt zum Autor: volkan.ictuerk@dowjones.com

DJG/voi

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2025 06:09 ET (10:09 GMT)