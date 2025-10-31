TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Oktober nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)

Heute im Fokus

Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie im Minus: Sinkende Gewinne. Eurozone: Inflation nimmt ab. Audi vervielfacht Nettogewinn - mit eher schwachen Zahlen. Bayer-Aktie in Rot: Nach Niederlage im Fall Erickson werden weitere rechtliche Schritte geprüft. Saint-Gobain-Aktie: Umsatzrückgang in Nordamerika. Gericht sieht Wahl von Arbeitnehmern in SAP-Aufsichtsrat als rechtens an. FUCHS-Aktie: Gute Entwicklung im 3. Quartal. Ben & Jerry's künftig vielleicht auch ohne Ben.