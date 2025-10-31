DAX23.958 -0,7%Est505.662 -0,7%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto14,79 -1,3%Nas23.677 +0,4%Bitcoin94.638 +1,2%Euro1,1527 -0,4%Öl65,06 +0,5%Gold3.986 -1,3%
Tops & Flops

Oktober 2025: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

31.10.25 18:12 Uhr
DAX im Oktober 2025: Diese Aktien waren die größten Gewinner und Verlierer | finanzen.net

Der zehnte Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik. Erfahren Sie, wie sich die DAX-Einzelwerte im Oktober entwickelt haben.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
23.958,3 PKT -160,6 PKT -0,67%
Charts|News|Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im Oktober 2025.

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Oktober 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.09.2025 und dem 31.10.2025. Stand ist der 31.10.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -14,26 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: adidas

adidas: -8,70 Prozent

Quelle: adidas

Platz 38: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -7,31 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Zalando

Zalando: -6,73 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Scout24

Scout24: -6,00 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 35: BMW

BMW: -5,52 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -5,40 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 33: Bayer

Bayer: -4,53 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -3,77 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -3,59 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 30: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -3,27 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 29: Symrise

Symrise: -3,05 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 28: Allianz

Allianz: -2,57 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 27: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -1,89 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -1,88 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 25: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -1,81 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,51 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 23: GEA

GEA: -1,35 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 22: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -1,29 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: EON SE

EON SE: 0,78 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 19: BASF

BASF: 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 18: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 2,27 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 17: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: 3,02 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 16: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 3,06 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 15: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 3,27 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Infineon

Infineon: 3,37 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 13: Merck

Merck: 3,65 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 12: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 4,25 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 11: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 4,90 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 10: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 5,12 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 5,53 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 5,54 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 6,03 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Siemens

Siemens: 7,13 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Platz 5: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 7,93 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 4: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 8,13 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 8,13 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: RWE

RWE: 12,80 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 1: Continental

Continental: 16,68 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com

