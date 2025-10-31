Oktober 2025: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der zehnte Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik. Erfahren Sie, wie sich die DAX-Einzelwerte im Oktober entwickelt haben.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Oktober 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.09.2025 und dem 31.10.2025. Stand ist der 31.10.2025.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -14,26 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: adidas
adidas: -8,70 Prozent
Quelle: adidas
Platz 38: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -7,31 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Zalando
Zalando: -6,73 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Scout24
Scout24: -6,00 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 35: BMW
BMW: -5,52 Prozent
Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -5,40 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 33: Bayer
Bayer: -4,53 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -3,77 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -3,59 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 30: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -3,27 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 29: Symrise
Symrise: -3,05 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 28: Allianz
Allianz: -2,57 Prozent
Quelle: Allianz
Platz 27: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -1,89 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -1,88 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 25: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -1,81 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,51 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 23: GEA
GEA: -1,35 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 22: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -1,29 Prozent
Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -0,89 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: EON SE
EON SE: 0,78 Prozent
Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 19: BASF
BASF: 0,94 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 18: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 2,27 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 17: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: 3,02 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 16: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 3,06 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 15: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 3,27 Prozent
Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Infineon
Infineon: 3,37 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 13: Merck
Merck: 3,65 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 12: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 4,25 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 11: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 4,90 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 10: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 5,12 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 5,53 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 5,54 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 6,03 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Siemens
Siemens: 7,13 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens
Platz 5: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 7,93 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 4: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 8,13 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 8,13 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: RWE
RWE: 12,80 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 1: Continental
Continental: 16,68 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com