Januar 2026: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Januar 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.01.2026 und dem 31.01.2026. Stand ist der 31.01.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Uniswap
Uniswap: -31,37 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Avalanche
Avalanche: -25,51 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: VeChain
VeChain: -24,93 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Litecoin
Litecoin: -24,84 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Polkadot
Polkadot: -22,18 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Toncoin
Toncoin: -21,66 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Chainlink
Chainlink: -20,85 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -20,38 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Cardano
Cardano: -17,85 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -17,72 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Ethereum
Ethereum: -17,23 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -17,01 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -16,81 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Solana
Solana: -16,19 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Neo
Neo: -15,39 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Stellar
Stellar: -15,01 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Ripple
Ripple: -14,19 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -13,76 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -9,75 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -9,40 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -9,37 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -8,02 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Tezos
Tezos: -7,18 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Tether
Tether: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Dai
Dai: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,03 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Tron
Tron: 0,18 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 0,79 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Monero
Monero: 12,31 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com