Januar 2026: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

02.02.26 03:26 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum und Co.: So entwickelten sich die Kryptokurse im Januar 2026 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im Januar 2026

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Januar 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.01.2026 und dem 31.01.2026. Stand ist der 31.01.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Uniswap

Uniswap: -31,37 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Avalanche

Avalanche: -25,51 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: VeChain

VeChain: -24,93 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Litecoin

Litecoin: -24,84 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Polkadot

Polkadot: -22,18 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Toncoin

Toncoin: -21,66 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Chainlink

Chainlink: -20,85 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -20,38 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Cardano

Cardano: -17,85 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -17,72 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Ethereum

Ethereum: -17,23 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -17,01 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -16,81 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Solana

Solana: -16,19 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Neo

Neo: -15,39 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Stellar

Stellar: -15,01 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Ripple

Ripple: -14,19 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -13,76 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -9,75 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -9,40 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -9,37 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -8,02 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Tezos

Tezos: -7,18 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Tether

Tether: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Dai

Dai: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Tron

Tron: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Monero

Monero: 12,31 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com