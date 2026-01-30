DAX24.539 +0,9%Est505.948 +1,0%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto10,48 -2,8%Nas23.462 -0,9%Bitcoin66.481 +0,1%Euro1,1861 ±0,0%Öl70,69 -0,2%Gold4.865 -9,6%
KW 5: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

01.02.26 03:36 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Die Tops und Flops der Kryptowährungen in KW 5 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8427 EUR 0,0002 EUR 0,02%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9989 USD 0,0002 USD 0,02%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
66.481,2656 EUR 79,6892 EUR 0,12%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
78.805,1266 USD 94,4615 USD 0,12%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.064,4712 EUR 2,3676 EUR 0,11%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.447,1693 USD 2,8065 USD 0,11%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8434 EUR 0,0002 EUR 0,03%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD 0,0003 USD 0,03%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
88,8468 EUR -0,1104 EUR -0,12%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
105,3167 USD -0,1309 USD -0,12%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,4067 EUR 0,0182 EUR 1,31%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,6675 USD 0,0216 USD 1,31%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
660,8463 EUR 2,1276 EUR 0,32%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
783,3496 USD 2,5220 USD 0,32%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0886 EUR 0,0008 EUR 0,91%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1050 USD 0,0009 USD 0,91%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,2495 EUR 0,0019 EUR 0,75%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,2958 USD 0,0022 USD 0,75%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
8,4658 EUR 0,0621 EUR 0,74%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
10,0352 USD 0,0736 USD 0,74%
Charts|News
WBTC/EUR (Wrapped Bitcoin-Euro)
66.232,6537 EUR 40,0034 EUR 0,06%
Charts|News
WBTC/USD (Wrapped Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
78.510,4286 USD 47,4190 USD 0,06%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
88,8474 EUR -0,0452 EUR -0,05%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
105,3174 USD -0,0536 USD -0,05%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 5

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 05/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 25.01.2026 und dem 30.01.2026. Stand ist der 30.01.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Tezos

Tezos: -10,12 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Polkadot

Polkadot: -7,86 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Uniswap

Uniswap: -7,82 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Chainlink

Chainlink: -6,24 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: VeChain

VeChain: -5,98 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Stellar

Stellar: -5,00 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Avalanche

Avalanche: -4,69 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -4,07 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ripple

Ripple: -3,92 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -3,85 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Cardano

Cardano: -3,82 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -3,61 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -3,46 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Toncoin

Toncoin: -3,41 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Ethereum

Ethereum: -3,17 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Litecoin

Litecoin: -3,16 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -3,07 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Neo

Neo: -2,97 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -2,85 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -2,63 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -1,73 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Solana

Solana: -1,53 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Tron

Tron: -1,08 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -0,61 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Tether

Tether: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Dai

Dai: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Monero

Monero: 0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 6,23 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com