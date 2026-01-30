KW 5: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 05/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 25.01.2026 und dem 30.01.2026. Stand ist der 30.01.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Tezos
Tezos: -10,12 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Polkadot
Polkadot: -7,86 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Uniswap
Uniswap: -7,82 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Chainlink
Chainlink: -6,24 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: VeChain
VeChain: -5,98 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Stellar
Stellar: -5,00 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Avalanche
Avalanche: -4,69 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -4,07 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Ripple
Ripple: -3,92 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -3,85 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Cardano
Cardano: -3,82 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -3,61 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -3,46 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Toncoin
Toncoin: -3,41 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Ethereum
Ethereum: -3,17 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Litecoin
Litecoin: -3,16 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -3,07 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Neo
Neo: -2,97 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -2,85 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -2,63 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -1,73 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Solana
Solana: -1,53 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Tron
Tron: -1,08 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -0,61 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Tether
Tether: -0,05 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Dai
Dai: -0,03 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,03 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Monero
Monero: 0,96 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 6,23 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com