Januar 2026: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Januar deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Januar 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.12.2025 und dem 30.01.2026. Stand ist der 30.01.2026.
Platz 50: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -30,0 Prozent
Platz 49: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -20,31 Prozent
Platz 48: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -12,53 Prozent
Platz 47: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -9,67 Prozent
Platz 46: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -9,62 Prozent
Platz 45: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -8,78 Prozent
Platz 44: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -6,45 Prozent
Platz 43: Talanx
Talanx: -6,41 Prozent
Platz 42: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: -5,17 Prozent
Platz 41: Fielmann
Fielmann: -4,94 Prozent
Platz 40: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -4,61 Prozent
Platz 39: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -4,14 Prozent
Platz 38: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -3,92 Prozent
Platz 37: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -3,18 Prozent
Platz 36: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -2,96 Prozent
Platz 35: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -2,33 Prozent
Platz 34: Evonik
Evonik: -1,95 Prozent
Platz 33: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -1,21 Prozent
Platz 32: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -1,01 Prozent
Platz 31: LANXESS
LANXESS: -0,91 Prozent
Platz 30: United Internet
United Internet: -0,65 Prozent
Platz 29: KRONES
KRONES: 0 Prozent
Platz 28: TUI
TUI: 0,36 Prozent
Platz 27: Bechtle
Bechtle: 0,37 Prozent
Platz 26: RENK
RENK: 0,80 Prozent
Platz 25: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 1,13 Prozent
Platz 24: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 1,21 Prozent
Platz 23: IONOS
IONOS: 1,87 Prozent
Platz 22: AUTO1
AUTO1: 2,20 Prozent
Platz 21: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 2,49 Prozent
Platz 20: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 2,77 Prozent
Platz 19: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 3,47 Prozent
Platz 18: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 3,50 Prozent
Platz 17: freenet
freenet: 3,54 Prozent
Platz 16: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 3,87 Prozent
Platz 15: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 5,28 Prozent
Platz 14: RTL
RTL: 6,97 Prozent
Platz 13: TRATON
TRATON: 8,00 Prozent
Platz 12: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 8,01 Prozent
Platz 11: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 9,38 Prozent
Platz 10: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 10,34 Prozent
Platz 9: K+S
K+S: 11,27 Prozent
Platz 8: Fraport
Fraport: 11,65 Prozent
Platz 7: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 11,90 Prozent
Platz 6: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 12,03 Prozent
Platz 5: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 13,96 Prozent
Platz 4: Nordex
Nordex: 16,07 Prozent
Platz 3: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 21,74 Prozent
Platz 2: Aurubis
Aurubis: 29,15 Prozent
Platz 1: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 49,55 Prozent
