DAX24.539 +0,9%Est505.948 +1,0%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto10,75 +0,5%Nas23.462 -0,9%Bitcoin70.904 -0,1%Euro1,1861 ±0,0%Öl70,69 -0,2%Gold4.865 -9,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SAP 716460 Microsoft 870747 Rheinmetall 703000 DroneShield A2DMAA NVIDIA 918422 adidas A1EWWW Siemens Energy ENER6Y Apple 865985 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Deutsche Bank 514000 Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T Novo Nordisk A3EU6F ASTA Energy Solutions A4214T Infineon 623100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich in Rot -- Apple steigert Umsatz und Gewinn -- BioNTech, Rüstungsaktien, Tesla, adidas, ASTA Energy, Novo Nordisk, NVIDIA, Gold und Silber im Fokus
Top News
Neuerungen und Gesetze - Das ändert sich im Februar Neuerungen und Gesetze - Das ändert sich im Februar
Januar 2026: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat Januar 2026: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Januar 2026: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

31.01.26 02:12 Uhr
MDAX-Performance im Januar 2026: Top- und Flop-Aktien im Überblick | finanzen.net

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Januar deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
31.164,4 PKT -69,2 PKT -0,22%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im Januar 2026 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Januar 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.12.2025 und dem 30.01.2026. Stand ist der 30.01.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -30,0 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 49: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -20,31 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 48: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -12,53 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 47: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -9,67 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Wer­bung

Platz 46: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -9,62 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 45: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -8,78 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 44: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -6,45 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: Talanx

Talanx: -6,41 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 42: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: -5,17 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Wer­bung

Platz 41: Fielmann

Fielmann: -4,94 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 40: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -4,61 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -4,14 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 38: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -3,92 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 37: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -3,18 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Wer­bung

Platz 36: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -2,96 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 35: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -2,33 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 34: Evonik

Evonik: -1,95 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -1,21 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 32: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -1,01 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Wer­bung

Platz 31: LANXESS

LANXESS: -0,91 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 30: United Internet

United Internet: -0,65 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: KRONES

KRONES: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 28: TUI

TUI: 0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Bechtle

Bechtle: 0,37 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 26: RENK

RENK: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 25: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 1,21 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 23: IONOS

IONOS: 1,87 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: AUTO1

AUTO1: 2,20 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 20: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 2,77 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 3,47 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 18: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 3,50 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: freenet

freenet: 3,54 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 16: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 3,87 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 15: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 5,28 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: RTL

RTL: 6,97 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: TRATON

TRATON: 8,00 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 12: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 8,01 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 11: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 9,38 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 10,34 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 9: K+S

K+S: 11,27 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 8: Fraport

Fraport: 11,65 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 7: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 11,90 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 6: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 12,03 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 13,96 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 4: Nordex

Nordex: 16,07 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 3: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 21,74 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 2: Aurubis

Aurubis: 29,15 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 1: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 49,55 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

02:12Januar 2026: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
30.01.26Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
30.01.26Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: MDAX zum Handelsende leichter
30.01.26Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX am Freitagnachmittag stärker
30.01.26US-Marktupdate: Apple im Fokus – Trump nominiert Fed-Chef
30.01.26US-Marktupdate: Apple im Fokus – Trump nominiert Fed-Chef
30.01.26US-Marktupdate: Apple im Fokus – Trump nominiert Fed-Chef
30.01.26US-Marktupdate: Apple im Fokus – Trump nominiert Fed-Chef
mehr