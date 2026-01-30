Heute im Fokus

Trump nominiert Kevin Warsh als neuen Fed-Chef. Infineon und ASML im Blick: Halbleiter-Titel stabilisieren sich nach turbulenter Handelswoche. Krypto-Markt bricht ein: Anleger fliehen in Scharen aus Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co. ATOSS: Gewinn übertrifft Analystenerwartungen. Amazon vor Milliarden-Investment in OpenAI? Tesla-Aktie gefragt: SpaceX-Fusionen mit xAI und Tesla im Gespräch.