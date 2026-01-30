DAX in KW 5: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 05/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 23.01.2026 und dem 30.01.2026. Stand ist der 30.01.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: SAP SE
SAP SE: -13,82 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -6,41 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -3,27 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 37: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -2,70 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -2,65 Prozent
Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -2,61 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -2,49 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -2,40 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 32: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -2,37 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 31: Symrise
Symrise: -2,09 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 30: Merck
Merck: -1,68 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 29: Scout24
Scout24: -1,64 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 28: Infineon
Infineon: -1,62 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 27: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -0,93 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 26: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -0,92 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 25: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -0,87 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Continental
Continental: -0,54 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: BASF
BASF: -0,30 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 22: GEA
GEA: -0,25 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 21: BMW
BMW: -0,23 Prozent
Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -0,05 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 19: Bayer
Bayer: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 18: Siemens
Siemens: 0,75 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 0,87 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,95 Prozent
Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Platz 15: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 1,26 Prozent
Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Zalando
Zalando: 1,59 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: 1,65 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 12: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 1,78 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 11: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 1,85 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 10: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 1,88 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 9: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 1,98 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 8: Allianz
Allianz: 2,17 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 2,87 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 6: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 3,36 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 3,66 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 4: adidas
adidas: 3,76 Prozent
Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: RWE
RWE: 3,80 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 4,10 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: EON SE
EON SE: 5,40 Prozent
Quelle: E.ON AG
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com