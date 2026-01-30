DAX24.539 +0,9%Est505.948 +1,0%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto10,75 +0,5%Nas23.462 -0,9%Bitcoin70.664 -0,4%Euro1,1861 ±0,0%Öl70,69 -0,2%Gold4.865 -9,6%
DAX-Performance

DAX in KW 5: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

31.01.26 03:33 Uhr
DAX KW 5: Wer punktete, wer patzte? Die Tops und Flops der Woche | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
24.538,8 PKT 229,4 PKT 0,94%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 5 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 05/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 23.01.2026 und dem 30.01.2026. Stand ist der 30.01.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: SAP SE

SAP SE: -13,82 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -6,41 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -3,27 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 37: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -2,70 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -2,61 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -2,40 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 32: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -2,37 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 31: Symrise

Symrise: -2,09 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 30: Merck

Merck: -1,68 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 29: Scout24

Scout24: -1,64 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 28: Infineon

Infineon: -1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 27: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -0,93 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 26: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -0,92 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 25: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -0,87 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Continental

Continental: -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: BASF

BASF: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 22: GEA

GEA: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Platz 21: BMW

BMW: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 19: Bayer

Bayer: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 18: Siemens

Siemens: 0,75 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 0,87 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,95 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 15: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 1,26 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Zalando

Zalando: 1,59 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: 1,65 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 12: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 11: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 1,85 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 10: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 1,88 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 9: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 8: Allianz

Allianz: 2,17 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 2,87 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 6: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 3,66 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 4: adidas

adidas: 3,76 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: RWE

RWE: 3,80 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 4,10 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: EON SE

EON SE: 5,40 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

