Tops & Flops

Januar 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

30.01.26 18:19 Uhr
DAX im Januar 2026: Diese Aktien waren die größten Gewinner und Verlierer | finanzen.net

Der erste Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik. Erfahren Sie, wie sich die DAX-Einzelwerte im Januar entwickelt haben.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
24.538,8 PKT 229,4 PKT 0,94%
Charts|News|Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im Januar 2026.

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Januar 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.12.2025 und dem 30.01.2026. Stand ist der 30.01.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: SAP SE

SAP SE: -18,14 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 39: adidas

adidas: -11,77 Prozent

Quelle: adidas

Platz 38: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -10,29 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 37: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -9,22 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 36: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -8,86 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -6,99 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 34: BMW

BMW: -6,14 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -6,12 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Allianz

Allianz: -4,79 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -4,65 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Zalando

Zalando: -3,95 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -3,91 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -3,80 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -3,61 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 26: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -2,35 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Scout24

Scout24: -2,04 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 24: Continental

Continental: -1,94 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -0,87 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: 0,29 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 21: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 1,26 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 19: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,84 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Merck

Merck: 2,41 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 17: Symrise

Symrise: 3,16 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 16: BASF

BASF: 3,44 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 15: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 3,71 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 14: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 3,72 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: GEA

GEA: 4,50 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Platz 12: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 5,40 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 11: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 6,58 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 10: Siemens

Siemens: 7,17 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 7,23 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 9,10 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 9,75 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Infineon

Infineon: 10,28 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 5: EON SE

EON SE: 10,79 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 4: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 14,13 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: RWE

RWE: 18,25 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 20,06 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 1: Bayer

Bayer: 20,40 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com

