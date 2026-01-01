Januar 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der erste Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik. Erfahren Sie, wie sich die DAX-Einzelwerte im Januar entwickelt haben.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Januar 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.12.2025 und dem 30.01.2026. Stand ist der 30.01.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: SAP SE
SAP SE: -18,14 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 39: adidas
adidas: -11,77 Prozent
Quelle: adidas
Platz 38: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -10,29 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 37: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -9,22 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 36: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -8,86 Prozent
Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -6,99 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 34: BMW
BMW: -6,14 Prozent
Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -6,12 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Allianz
Allianz: -4,79 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -4,65 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Zalando
Zalando: -3,95 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -3,91 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -3,80 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -3,61 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 26: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -2,35 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Scout24
Scout24: -2,04 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 24: Continental
Continental: -1,94 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -0,87 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: 0,29 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 21: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 0,57 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 1,26 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 19: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,84 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Merck
Merck: 2,41 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 17: Symrise
Symrise: 3,16 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 16: BASF
BASF: 3,44 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 15: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 3,71 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 14: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 3,72 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: GEA
GEA: 4,50 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 12: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 5,40 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 11: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 6,58 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 10: Siemens
Siemens: 7,17 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 7,23 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 9,10 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 9,75 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Infineon
Infineon: 10,28 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 5: EON SE
EON SE: 10,79 Prozent
Quelle: E.ON AG
Platz 4: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 14,13 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: RWE
RWE: 18,25 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 20,06 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 1: Bayer
Bayer: 20,40 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com