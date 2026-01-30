DAX24.539 +0,9%Est505.948 +1,0%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto10,48 -2,8%Nas23.462 -0,9%Bitcoin66.580 +0,3%Euro1,1861 ±0,0%Öl70,69 -0,2%Gold4.865 -9,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SAP 716460 Microsoft 870747 NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 DroneShield A2DMAA Siemens Energy ENER6Y Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Infineon 623100 Deutsche Bank 514000 adidas A1EWWW Apple 865985 Lufthansa 823212
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich in Rot -- Apple steigert Umsatz und Gewinn -- BioNTech, Rüstungsaktien, Tesla, adidas, ASTA Energy, Novo Nordisk, NVIDIA, Gold und Silber im Fokus
Top News
KW 5: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche KW 5: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
Januar 2026: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus Januar 2026: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Performance

KW 5: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

01.02.26 01:11 Uhr
MDAX-Analyse KW 5: Gewinner und Verlierer im Wochenvergleich | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
31.164,4 PKT -69,2 PKT -0,22%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 5 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 05/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 23.01.2026 und dem 30.01.2026. Stand ist der 30.01.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: -9,43 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Platz 49: RENK

RENK: -9,08 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 48: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -8,89 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -8,72 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Wer­bung

Platz 46: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -8,57 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 45: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -8,24 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 44: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -7,02 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 43: AUTO1

AUTO1: -6,56 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -5,99 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Wer­bung

Platz 41: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -5,89 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 40: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -4,89 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 39: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -4,61 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 38: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -4,45 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 37: KRONES

KRONES: -4,37 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Wer­bung

Platz 36: United Internet

United Internet: -3,91 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -2,67 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -2,63 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -2,62 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 32: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -2,61 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 31: IONOS

IONOS: -2,33 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -2,23 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 29: LANXESS

LANXESS: -1,97 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 28: TUI

TUI: -1,44 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: K+S

K+S: -1,29 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 26: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 25: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 24: Evonik

Evonik: -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -0,95 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 21: RTL

RTL: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 20: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -0,18 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 19: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 0,20 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 18: Bechtle

Bechtle: 0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 17: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 16: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 15: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 0,83 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 14: Nordex

Nordex: 1,02 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 1,06 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 12: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 1,21 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 11: Fielmann

Fielmann: 1,72 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 10: freenet

freenet: 2,08 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 9: Talanx

Talanx: 2,40 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 8: Fraport

Fraport: 2,76 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 7: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 4,63 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: TRATON

TRATON: 4,97 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 5: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 5,28 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Aurubis

Aurubis: 5,39 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 3: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 5,84 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 2: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 8,07 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 16,97 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

01:11KW 5: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
31.01.26Januar 2026: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
31.01.26Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
31.01.26Verluste und Job-Angst - doch die Aktionäre macht Thyssenkrupp glücklich
31.01.26Wochenrückblick – S&P 500 erreicht zum ersten Mal die 7.000 Punkte Marke!
31.01.26Wochenrückblick – S&P 500 erreicht zum ersten Mal die 7.000 Punkte Marke!
31.01.26Wochenrückblick – S&P 500 erreicht zum ersten Mal die 7.000 Punkte Marke!
31.01.26RTL ersetzt Stefan Raab im Februar durch Familie Ritter
mehr