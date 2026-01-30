KW 5: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 05/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 23.01.2026 und dem 30.01.2026. Stand ist der 30.01.2026.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: -9,43 Prozent
Quelle: AUMOVIO SE
Platz 49: RENK
RENK: -9,08 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 48: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -8,89 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 47: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -8,72 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 46: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -8,57 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 45: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -8,24 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 44: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -7,02 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 43: AUTO1
AUTO1: -6,56 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -5,99 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 41: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -5,89 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 40: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -4,89 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 39: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -4,61 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 38: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -4,45 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 37: KRONES
KRONES: -4,37 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 36: United Internet
United Internet: -3,91 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -2,67 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -2,63 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -2,62 Prozent
Quelle: porsche
Platz 32: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -2,61 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: IONOS
IONOS: -2,33 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -2,23 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 29: LANXESS
LANXESS: -1,97 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 28: TUI
TUI: -1,44 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: K+S
K+S: -1,29 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 26: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,27 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 25: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 24: Evonik
Evonik: -0,98 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -0,95 Prozent
Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -0,66 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 21: RTL
RTL: -0,27 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 20: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -0,18 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 19: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 0,20 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 18: Bechtle
Bechtle: 0,32 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 17: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 0,57 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 16: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,62 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 15: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 0,83 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 14: Nordex
Nordex: 1,02 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 1,06 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 12: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 1,21 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 11: Fielmann
Fielmann: 1,72 Prozent
Quelle: Fielmann AG
Platz 10: freenet
freenet: 2,08 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 9: Talanx
Talanx: 2,40 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 8: Fraport
Fraport: 2,76 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 7: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 4,63 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: TRATON
TRATON: 4,97 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 5: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 5,28 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Aurubis
Aurubis: 5,39 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 3: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 5,84 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 2: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 8,07 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 16,97 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
