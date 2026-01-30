Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 5
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 25.01.2026 und dem 30.01.2026. Stand ist der 30.01.2026.
Platz 32: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -19,01 Prozent
Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -18,18 Prozent
Platz 30: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -11,71 Prozent
Platz 29: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -8,96 Prozent
Platz 28: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -6,67 Prozent
Platz 27: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -5,41 Prozent
Platz 26: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -3,65 Prozent
Platz 25: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -3,19 Prozent
Platz 24: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,03 Prozent
Platz 23: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -1,56 Prozent
Platz 22: Maispreis
Maispreis: -1,16 Prozent
Platz 21: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,14 Prozent
Platz 20: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -0,55 Prozent
Platz 19: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -0,47 Prozent
Platz 18: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -0,19 Prozent
Platz 17: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 16: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 0,04 Prozent
Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,12 Prozent
Platz 14: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,54 Prozent
Platz 13: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 0,58 Prozent
Platz 12: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,66 Prozent
Platz 11: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 1,18 Prozent
Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,28 Prozent
Platz 9: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 2,69 Prozent
Platz 8: Reispreis
Reispreis: 3,28 Prozent
Platz 7: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 3,88 Prozent
Platz 6: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 4,34 Prozent
Platz 5: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 7,14 Prozent
Platz 4: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 7,48 Prozent
Platz 3: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 7,63 Prozent
Platz 2: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 8,23 Prozent
Platz 1: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 12,42 Prozent
