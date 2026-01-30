DAX24.539 +0,9%Est505.948 +1,0%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto10,48 -2,8%Nas23.462 -0,9%Bitcoin66.135 -0,4%Euro1,1861 ±0,0%Öl70,69 -0,2%Gold4.865 -9,6%
Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 5

01.02.26 02:43 Uhr
KW 5 im Fokus: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 5

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 25.01.2026 und dem 30.01.2026. Stand ist der 30.01.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -19,01 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -18,18 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 30: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -11,71 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -8,96 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -6,67 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -5,41 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -3,65 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,03 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 23: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Maispreis

Maispreis: -1,16 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 19: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,47 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 17: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 16: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 0,58 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,66 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,28 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 2,69 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Reispreis

Reispreis: 3,28 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 3,88 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 4,34 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 7,14 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 7,48 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 7,63 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 8,23 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 12,42 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

