Rohstoffe im Januar 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Welche Rohstoffe haben im Januar Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.01.2026 und dem 31.01.2026. Stand ist der 31.01.2026.
Platz 32: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -33,45 Prozent
Platz 31: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -6,67 Prozent
Platz 30: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -4,87 Prozent
Platz 29: Maispreis
Maispreis: -2,73 Prozent
Platz 28: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -1,56 Prozent
Platz 27: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,31 Prozent
Platz 26: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -0,25 Prozent
Platz 25: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 0,66 Prozent
Platz 24: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,72 Prozent
Platz 23: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,35 Prozent
Platz 22: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 2,37 Prozent
Platz 21: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 2,86 Prozent
Platz 20: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 2,93 Prozent
Platz 19: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 3,20 Prozent
Platz 18: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 3,53 Prozent
Platz 17: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 5,05 Prozent
Platz 16: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 5,35 Prozent
Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 5,49 Prozent
Platz 14: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 6,40 Prozent
Platz 13: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 6,54 Prozent
Platz 12: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 6,92 Prozent
Platz 11: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 7,00 Prozent
Platz 10: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 9,14 Prozent
Platz 9: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 12,50 Prozent
Platz 8: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 12,75 Prozent
Platz 7: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 13,57 Prozent
Platz 6: Reispreis
Reispreis: 14,90 Prozent
Platz 5: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 16,17 Prozent
Platz 4: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 17,89 Prozent
Platz 3: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 18,79 Prozent
Platz 2: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 29,20 Prozent
Platz 1: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 32,03 Prozent
