Januar 2026: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen Januar 2026: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Aktien von NVIDIA, Tesla & Co. im Blick: Warum die "Magnificent 7" nicht mehr unbesiegbar sind Aktien von NVIDIA, Tesla & Co. im Blick: Warum die "Magnificent 7" nicht mehr unbesiegbar sind
Rohstoffe im Januar 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

02.02.26 03:28 Uhr
Rohstoffmärkte im Januar 2026: So bewegten sich Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co. | finanzen.net

Welche Rohstoffe haben im Januar Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.146,72 USD -121,01 USD -3,70%
News
Baumwolle
0,63 USD USD -0,55%
News
Bleipreis
1.956,90 USD -45,95 USD -2,29%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,71 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,23%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
89,50 EUR -1,10 EUR -1,21%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,71 USD -0,64 USD -14,75%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.754,10 USD -111,25 USD -2,29%
News
Haferpreis
3,03 USD -0,04 USD -1,14%
News
Heizölpreis
63,93 USD -2,91 USD -4,35%
News
Holzpreis
594,00 USD -6,00 USD -1,00%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,33 USD -0,12 USD -3,50%
News
Kakaopreis
2.939,00 GBP 23,00 GBP 0,79%
News
Kohlepreis
103,40 USD 4,60 USD 4,66%
News
Kupferpreis
13.369,35 USD -474,05 USD -3,42%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,36 USD USD 0,15%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,87 USD USD -0,51%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,87 USD USD -0,51%
News
Maispreis
4,26 USD -0,03 USD -0,58%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,60 USD -0,09 USD -2,41%
News
Milchpreis
14,62 USD USD
News
Naphthapreis (European)
561,36 USD 39,19 USD 7,51%
News
Nickelpreis
17.536,00 USD -1.201,50 USD -6,41%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
66,79 USD -3,91 USD -5,53%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
62,69 USD -2,52 USD -3,86%
News
Orangensaftpreis
2,11 USD -0,15 USD -6,63%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.670,00 USD -42,00 USD -2,45%
News
Palmölpreis
4.180,00 MYR -40,00 MYR -0,95%
News
Platinpreis
2.102,00 USD -27,50 USD -1,29%
News
Rapspreis
475,25 EUR -9,75 EUR -2,01%
News
Reispreis
11,04 USD 0,01 USD 0,05%
News
Silberpreis
83,33 USD -1,37 USD -1,62%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
293,50 USD -0,10 USD -0,03%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,53 USD -0,01 USD -1,27%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,58 USD -0,06 USD -0,56%
News
Super Benzin
1,74 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,06%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
194,00 EUR -0,25 EUR -0,13%
News
Zinkpreis
3.343,50 USD -142,65 USD -4,09%
News
Zinnpreis
53.947,00 USD -2.604,00 USD -4,60%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,14 USD USD -2,99%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im Januar 2026

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.01.2026 und dem 31.01.2026. Stand ist der 31.01.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -33,45 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -6,67 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -4,87 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Maispreis

Maispreis: -2,73 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,31 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 26: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 0,66 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,72 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,35 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 2,37 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 2,86 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 20: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 2,93 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 3,20 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 18: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 3,53 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 5,05 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 5,35 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 5,49 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 6,40 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 6,54 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 6,92 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 7,00 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 9,14 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 12,50 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 8: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 12,75 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 13,57 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Reispreis

Reispreis: 14,90 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 16,17 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 17,89 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 3: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 18,79 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 29,20 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 32,03 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

