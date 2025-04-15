DAX21.254 +1,4%ESt504.970 +1,2%Top 10 Crypto11,30 -1,1%Dow40.369 -0,4%Nas16.823 -0,1%Bitcoin73.622 -0,6%Euro1,1345 +0,5%Öl64,51 -0,5%Gold3.278 +1,5%
TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 16. April

16.04.25 05:59 Uhr

===

*** 00:30 GB/Rio Tinto plc, Operation Report 1Q

01:10 US/Fed-Gouverneurin Cook, Rede bei Jahresempfang des Cal Alumni Club,

Washington DC

*** 04:00 CN/BIP 1Q

PROGNOSE: +5,2% gg Vj

zuvor: +5,4% gg Vj

*** 06:30 SE/Nordea Bank Abp, Ergebnis 1Q

07:00 DE/Sartorius AG, Ergebnis 1Q (09:00 PK; 13:00 Analystenkonferenz)

*** 07:00 NL/ASML Holding NV, Ergebnis 1Q

07:00 NL/ABN Amro Holding NV, Pre close Bekanntmachung 1Q

08:00 NL/Heineken NV, Trading Update 1Q

*** 08:00 GB/Verbraucherpreise März

PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vm/+2,7% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm/+2,8% gg Vj

Kern

PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vm/+3,4% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm/+3,5% gg Vj

*** 10:00 EU/EZB, Leistungsbilanz Eurozone Februar

*** 11:00 EU/Verbraucherpreise März

Eurozone

PROGNOSE: +0,6% gg Vm/+2,2% gg Vj

Vorabschätzung: +0,6% gg Vm/+2,2% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm/+2,3% gg Vj

Kernrate (ohne Energie, Nahrung, Alkohol, Tabak)

PROGNOSE: +1,0% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj

Vorabschätzung: +1,0% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,5% gg Vm/+2,6% gg Vj

11:30 DE/Auktion 0,00-prozentiger Bundesanleihen mit Laufzeit August 2052

(Volumen 1,0 Mrd EUR) Auktion 2,90-prozentiger Bundesanleihen mit

Laufzeit August 2056 (Volumen 1,5 Mrd EUR)

*** 13:00 US/Travelers Cos Inc, Ergebnis 1Q

*** 13:00 US/MBA-Index (Market/Purchase/Refinance) - Zahl der Hypothekenanträge

(Woche)

13:30 US/Abbott Laboratories, Ergebnis 1Q

*** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz März

PROGNOSE: +1,2% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm

Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz

PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,3% gg Vm

*** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung März

Industrieproduktion

PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,7% gg Vm

Kapazitätsauslastung

PROGNOSE: 77,9%

zuvor: 78,2%

*** 15:45 CA/Bank of Canada, Ergebnisse des geldpolitischen Rats

Overnight Rate

PROGNOSE: 2,75%

zuvor: 2,75%

*** 16:00 US/United Airlines Holdings Inc, Ergebnis 1Q

*** 16:00 US/Lagerbestände Februar

PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,3% gg Vm

*** 16:30 US/Rohöllagerbestandsdaten (Woche) der staatlichen

Energy Information Administration (EIA) Vorwoche

*** 18:00 US/Cleveland-Fed-Präsidentin Hammack, Rede bei Columbus Metropolitan

Club Weekly Forum Event

*** 19:30 US/Fed-Chairman Powell, Rede zum Wirtschaftsausblick im

Economic Club of Chicago

22:10 US/Alcoa Inc, Ergebnis 1Q

*** 22:30 AU/BHP Group Ltd, Operation Report 9 Monate

*** - US/Dallas-Fed-Präsidentin Logan und Kansas-City-Präsident Schmid,

Reden bei Global Perspectives Event

*** - US/Japans Wirtschaftsminister Akazawa trifft US-Finanzminister Bessent

und Handelsbeauftragten Greer

- NO/Börsenhandel in Norwegen verkürzt

===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/mow/hab/mgo/sha

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2025 00:00 ET (04:00 GMT)