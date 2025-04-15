TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 16. April
*** 00:30 GB/Rio Tinto plc, Operation Report 1Q
01:10 US/Fed-Gouverneurin Cook, Rede bei Jahresempfang des Cal Alumni Club,
Washington DC
*** 04:00 CN/BIP 1Q
PROGNOSE: +5,2% gg Vj
zuvor: +5,4% gg Vj
*** 06:30 SE/Nordea Bank Abp, Ergebnis 1Q
07:00 DE/Sartorius AG, Ergebnis 1Q (09:00 PK; 13:00 Analystenkonferenz)
*** 07:00 NL/ASML Holding NV, Ergebnis 1Q
07:00 NL/ABN Amro Holding NV, Pre close Bekanntmachung 1Q
08:00 NL/Heineken NV, Trading Update 1Q
*** 08:00 GB/Verbraucherpreise März
PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vm/+2,7% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm/+2,8% gg Vj
Kern
PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vm/+3,4% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm/+3,5% gg Vj
*** 10:00 EU/EZB, Leistungsbilanz Eurozone Februar
*** 11:00 EU/Verbraucherpreise März
Eurozone
PROGNOSE: +0,6% gg Vm/+2,2% gg Vj
Vorabschätzung: +0,6% gg Vm/+2,2% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm/+2,3% gg Vj
Kernrate (ohne Energie, Nahrung, Alkohol, Tabak)
PROGNOSE: +1,0% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj
Vorabschätzung: +1,0% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,5% gg Vm/+2,6% gg Vj
11:30 DE/Auktion 0,00-prozentiger Bundesanleihen mit Laufzeit August 2052
(Volumen 1,0 Mrd EUR) Auktion 2,90-prozentiger Bundesanleihen mit
Laufzeit August 2056 (Volumen 1,5 Mrd EUR)
*** 13:00 US/Travelers Cos Inc, Ergebnis 1Q
*** 13:00 US/MBA-Index (Market/Purchase/Refinance) - Zahl der Hypothekenanträge
(Woche)
13:30 US/Abbott Laboratories, Ergebnis 1Q
*** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz März
PROGNOSE: +1,2% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm
Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz
PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,3% gg Vm
*** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung März
Industrieproduktion
PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,7% gg Vm
Kapazitätsauslastung
PROGNOSE: 77,9%
zuvor: 78,2%
*** 15:45 CA/Bank of Canada, Ergebnisse des geldpolitischen Rats
Overnight Rate
PROGNOSE: 2,75%
zuvor: 2,75%
*** 16:00 US/United Airlines Holdings Inc, Ergebnis 1Q
*** 16:00 US/Lagerbestände Februar
PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,3% gg Vm
*** 16:30 US/Rohöllagerbestandsdaten (Woche) der staatlichen
Energy Information Administration (EIA) Vorwoche
*** 18:00 US/Cleveland-Fed-Präsidentin Hammack, Rede bei Columbus Metropolitan
Club Weekly Forum Event
*** 19:30 US/Fed-Chairman Powell, Rede zum Wirtschaftsausblick im
Economic Club of Chicago
22:10 US/Alcoa Inc, Ergebnis 1Q
*** 22:30 AU/BHP Group Ltd, Operation Report 9 Monate
*** - US/Dallas-Fed-Präsidentin Logan und Kansas-City-Präsident Schmid,
Reden bei Global Perspectives Event
*** - US/Japans Wirtschaftsminister Akazawa trifft US-Finanzminister Bessent
und Handelsbeauftragten Greer
- NO/Börsenhandel in Norwegen verkürzt
