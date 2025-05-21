DAX23.891 -1,0%ESt505.395 -1,1%Top 10 Crypto14,92 +0,6%Dow41.860 -1,9%Nas18.873 -1,4%Bitcoin98.095 +1,3%Euro1,1310 -0,2%Öl63,79 -1,2%Gold3.307 -0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 RENK RENK73 NVIDIA 918422 D-Wave Quantum A3DSV9 BYD A0M4W9 HENSOLDT HAG000 Tesla A1CX3T Deutsche Telekom 555750 Deutsche Bank 514000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Bayer BAY001 Infineon 623100 Lufthansa 823212 Allianz 840400 BASF BASF11
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX fällt nach Rekordrally unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Umsatz von Snowflake knackt Milliardenschwelle -- Bitcoin mit neuem Rekord -- Evonik, Porsche, Strategy, Innoscripta, Rheinmetall & Co im Fokus
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: KI soll Teslas Kundenservice verbessern Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: KI soll Teslas Kundenservice verbessern
In diese Aktien investierte Starinvestor George Soros im ersten Quartal 2025 In diese Aktien investierte Starinvestor George Soros im ersten Quartal 2025
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wer­bung
Kreislaufwirtschaft als Investmentchance: Jetzt nachhaltig handeln, Renditechancen nutzen und Portfolio zukunftssicher aufstellen!
Bilanzvorlage

Zoom-Aktie steigt: Gewinn von Zoom Communications schnellt hoch

22.05.25 14:10 Uhr
NASDAQ-Wert Zoom-Aktie höher: Zoom Communications mit Gewinnsprung | finanzen.net

Das US-amerikanische Softwareunternehmen Zoom Video Communications hat die Bilanz des jüngst abgelaufenen Jahresviertels präsentiert.

Im ersten Quartal seines Geschäftsjahres 2026 hat Zoom Communications seinen Gewinn gesteigert: Nach einem Gewinn je Aktie in Höhe von 0,70 US-Dollar im Vorjahresquartal, kam nun ein EPS von 0,84 US-Dollar zustande. Die Expertenschätzungen hatten sich im Vorfeld derweil auf ein Plus von 1,31 US-Dollar je Aktie belaufen.

Wer­bung

Umsatzseitig stand bei Zoom für das abgeschlossene Jahresviertel ein Wert von 1,175 Milliarden US-Dollar in den Büchern. Die Analysten hatten den Quartalsumsatz des Anbieters von videobasierter Kommunikationssoftware zuvor durchschnittlich auf 1,17 Milliarden US-Dollar geschätzt, nach 1,14 Milliarden US-Dollar im Vorjahresquartal.

Die Aktie von Zoom Communications reagiert im vorbörslichen NASDAQ-Handel zeitweise mit einem Plus von 0,70 Prozent auf 82,85 US-Dollar.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications

DatumMeistgelesen
Wer­bung

Analysen zu Zoom Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen