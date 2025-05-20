DAX24.116 +0,3%ESt505.457 ±0,0%Top 10 Crypto14,56 +0,5%Dow42.374 -0,7%Nas19.222 +0,4%Bitcoin96.271 +1,8%Euro1,1336 +0,4%Öl65,14 -0,7%Gold3.314 +0,7%
Aktienkurs aktuell

Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Mittwochnachmittag tiefer

21.05.25 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Mittwochnachmittag tiefer

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Communications. Die Zoom Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ-Handel zuletzt um 0,6 Prozent auf 82,57 USD nach.

Die Zoom Communications-Aktie musste um 15:53 Uhr im NASDAQ-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,6 Prozent auf 82,57 USD. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Communications-Aktie bis auf 82,20 USD. Zum NASDAQ-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 82,57 USD. Bisher wurden heute 73.070 Zoom Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Bei einem Wert von 92,78 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (26.11.2024). Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Communications-Aktie somit 11,00 Prozent niedriger. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 13.08.2024 auf bis zu 55,07 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 33,31 Prozent wieder erreichen.

In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.

Am 24.02.2025 äußerte sich Zoom Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.01.2025 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,20 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Communications ein EPS von 0,70 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1,18 Mrd. USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,76 Prozent gesteigert.

Am 25.08.2025 dürfte die Q2 2026-Bilanz von Zoom Communications veröffentlicht werden. Mit der Präsentation der Q1 2027-Finanzergebnisse von Zoom Communications rechnen Experten am 25.05.2026.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Communications im Jahr 2026 5,39 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

