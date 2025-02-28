DAX21.311 +0,3%ESt504.967 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto10,85 -4,0%Dow39.669 -1,7%Nas16.307 -3,1%Bitcoin74.210 +0,2%Euro1,1394 +1,0%Öl66,04 +1,8%Gold3.338 +3,4%
Nutzer melden Probleme

Zoom-Aktie im Fokus: Störung bei Videokonferenz-Dienst

16.04.25 22:20 Uhr
NASDAQ-Aktie Zoom: Zoom hat mit Störung zu kämpfen gehabt | finanzen.net

Der Videokonferenz-Dienst Zoom hat am Mittwoch mit einer Störung zu kämpfen gehabt.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Communications
63,85 EUR 0,82 EUR 1,30%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Am Abend mitteleuropäischer Zeit berichteten tausende Nutzer bei Portalen wie allestörungen.de von Problemen. Die Ursache war zunächst unklar. Die Zoom-Website mit dem Status der verschiedenen Dienste zeigte an, dass unter anderem Videokonferenzen sowie der Telefoniedienst in Asien teilweise gestört waren.

Zoom ist seit der Corona-Pandemie zu einem zentralen Kommunikationsdienst für viele Unternehmen geworden und wurde über Videokonferenzen hinaus auch zum Telefonie-Anbieter.

/so/DP/he

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX)

Bildquellen: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

mehr Analysen