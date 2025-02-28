Zoom-Aktie im Fokus: Störung bei Videokonferenz-Dienst
Der Videokonferenz-Dienst Zoom hat am Mittwoch mit einer Störung zu kämpfen gehabt.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Am Abend mitteleuropäischer Zeit berichteten tausende Nutzer bei Portalen wie allestörungen.de von Problemen. Die Ursache war zunächst unklar. Die Zoom-Website mit dem Status der verschiedenen Dienste zeigte an, dass unter anderem Videokonferenzen sowie der Telefoniedienst in Asien teilweise gestört waren.
Zoom ist seit der Corona-Pandemie zu einem zentralen Kommunikationsdienst für viele Unternehmen geworden und wurde über Videokonferenzen hinaus auch zum Telefonie-Anbieter.
SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX)
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
