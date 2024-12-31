DAX19.909 ±0,0%ESt504.867 -0,6%Top 10 Crypto15,41 +4,7%Dow42.544 -0,1%Nas19.311 -0,9%Bitcoin93.220 +2,2%Euro1,0352 ±-0,0%Öl75,36 +0,7%Gold2.636 +0,4%
Tech-Branche im Fokus

2024: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in diesem Jahr

31.12.24 22:17 Uhr
TecDAX: Tops und Flops der Tech-Branche im Jahr 2024 | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im zurückliegenden Jahr.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.421,8 PKT 4,7 PKT 0,14%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte 2024

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.12.2023 und dem 30.12.2024. Stand ist der 30.12.2024.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -61,49 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 29: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -60,63 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 28: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -53,95 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 27: Siltronic

Siltronic: -47,43 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -42,59 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 25: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -35,41 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -32,12 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: United Internet

United Internet: -31,99 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Bechtle

Bechtle: -31,48 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 21: 1&1

1&1: -30,54 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 AG

Platz 20: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -21,38 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 19: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -21,10 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 18: PNE

PNE: -19,94 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 17: Infineon

Infineon: -16,93 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 16: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -9,49 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 15: Kontron

Kontron: -9,49 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 14: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -8,11 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 13: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -2,66 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 5,97 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 11: Nordex

Nordex: 8,37 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 10: freenet

freenet: 8,68 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 9: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 9,28 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: NEXUS

NEXUS: 18,90 Prozent

Quelle: NEXUS AG

Platz 7: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 19,27 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 6: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 19,88 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 5: IONOS

IONOS: 25,14 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 32,83 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 41,39 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 2: SAP SE

SAP SE: 69,41 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 1: SÜSS MicroTec SE

SÜSS MicroTec SE: 75,63 Prozent

Quelle: SÜSS MicroTec AG

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

