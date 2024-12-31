2024: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in diesem Jahr
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im zurückliegenden Jahr.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.12.2023 und dem 30.12.2024. Stand ist der 30.12.2024.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -61,49 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 29: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -60,63 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 28: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -53,95 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 27: Siltronic
Siltronic: -47,43 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -42,59 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 25: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -35,41 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -32,12 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: United Internet
United Internet: -31,99 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Bechtle
Bechtle: -31,48 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 21: 1&1
1&1: -30,54 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 AG
Platz 20: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -21,38 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 19: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -21,10 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 18: PNE
PNE: -19,94 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 17: Infineon
Infineon: -16,93 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 16: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -9,49 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 15: Kontron
Kontron: -9,49 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 14: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -8,11 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 13: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -2,66 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 5,97 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 11: Nordex
Nordex: 8,37 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 10: freenet
freenet: 8,68 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 9: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 9,28 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: NEXUS
NEXUS: 18,90 Prozent
Quelle: NEXUS AG
Platz 7: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 19,27 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 6: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 19,88 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 5: IONOS
IONOS: 25,14 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 32,83 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 41,39 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 2: SAP SE
SAP SE: 69,41 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 1: SÜSS MicroTec SE
SÜSS MicroTec SE: 75,63 Prozent
Quelle: SÜSS MicroTec AG
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag