Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 4 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 04/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 17.01.2025 und dem 24.01.2025. Stand ist der 24.01.2025.
Platz 30: Nordex
Nordex: -3,30 Prozent
Platz 29: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -3,17 Prozent
Platz 28: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -2,65 Prozent
Platz 27: Formycon
Formycon: -1,96 Prozent
Platz 26: Siltronic
Siltronic: -1,74 Prozent
Platz 25: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -1,63 Prozent
Platz 24: United Internet
United Internet: -1,50 Prozent
Platz 23: 1&1
1&1: -1,39 Prozent
Platz 22: PNE
PNE: -0,99 Prozent
Platz 21: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -0,72 Prozent
Platz 20: freenet
freenet: -0,62 Prozent
Platz 19: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -0,52 Prozent
Platz 18: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -0,24 Prozent
Platz 17: Infineon
Infineon: 0,04 Prozent
Platz 16: Bechtle
Bechtle: 0,19 Prozent
Platz 15: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 1,01 Prozent
Platz 14: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 2,19 Prozent
Platz 13: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 2,57 Prozent
Platz 12: SAP SE
SAP SE: 2,61 Prozent
Platz 11: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 4,07 Prozent
Platz 10: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 4,97 Prozent
Platz 9: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 5,55 Prozent
Platz 8: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 5,77 Prozent
Platz 7: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 5,79 Prozent
Platz 6: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 7,33 Prozent
Platz 5: IONOS
IONOS: 7,37 Prozent
Platz 4: Kontron
Kontron: 7,46 Prozent
Platz 3: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 10,49 Prozent
Platz 2: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 15,36 Prozent
Platz 1: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 16,71 Prozent
