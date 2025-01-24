DAX21.395 -0,1%ESt505.219 ±0,0%Top 10 Crypto16,67 +6,8%Dow44.424 -0,3%Nas19.954 -0,5%Bitcoin99.433 -0,3%Euro1,0503 +0,9%Öl78,43 +0,7%Gold2.771 ±0,0%
Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 4 im Überblick

25.01.25 02:02 Uhr
KW 4: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.648,2 PKT -8,8 PKT -0,24%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 4

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 04/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 17.01.2025 und dem 24.01.2025. Stand ist der 24.01.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Nordex

Nordex: -3,30 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 29: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -3,17 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 27: Formycon

Formycon: -1,96 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Siltronic

Siltronic: -1,74 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -1,63 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 24: United Internet

United Internet: -1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: 1&1

1&1: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 AG

Platz 22: PNE

PNE: -0,99 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 21: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -0,72 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 20: freenet

freenet: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 19: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -0,52 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 18: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -0,24 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 17: Infineon

Infineon: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 16: Bechtle

Bechtle: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 15: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 1,01 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 14: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 2,19 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 13: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 2,57 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: SAP SE

SAP SE: 2,61 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 4,07 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 10: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 4,97 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 9: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 5,55 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 5,77 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 5,79 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 6: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 7,33 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: IONOS

IONOS: 7,37 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Kontron

Kontron: 7,46 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 3: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 10,49 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 2: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 15,36 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 1: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 16,71 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag