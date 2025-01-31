DAX21.732 ±0,0%ESt505.287 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto16,30 -3,2%Dow44.545 -0,8%Nas19.627 -0,3%Bitcoin96.204 -0,9%Euro1,0369 -0,2%Öl76,77 -0,4%Gold2.801 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y Rheinmetall 703000 Apple 865985 Microsoft 870747 Amazon 906866 Commerzbank CBK100 Palantir A2QA4J Deutsche Telekom 555750 Infineon 623100 Deutsche Bank 514000 BASF BASF11 Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen mit Minus ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt marginal höher -- Apple überzeugt beim Gewinn -- Goldpreis auf Rekordhoch -- Intel , Atlassian, Samsung, Visa, HPE und Juniper im Fokus
Top News
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 5 Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 5
Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 5 im Überblick Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 5 im Überblick
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Welche Kreditkarte passt zu Ihnen? Hier geht es zum Vergleich!
Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 5 im Überblick

02.02.25 03:21 Uhr
KW 5: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.727,4 PKT 12,4 PKT 0,33%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 5

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 05/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 24.01.2025 und dem 31.01.2025. Stand ist der 31.01.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -12,45 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 29: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -6,46 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 28: Infineon

Infineon: -5,78 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 27: Nordex

Nordex: -4,60 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 26: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -2,84 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 25: Formycon

Formycon: -2,37 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -2,16 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 23: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -1,53 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 21: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,43 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 20: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 0,59 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 19: Siltronic

Siltronic: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 0,88 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 17: PNE

PNE: 1,00 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Wer­bung

Platz 16: Kontron

Kontron: 1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 15: SAP SE

SAP SE: 1,88 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 14: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 2,20 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 13: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 2,35 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 12: IONOS

IONOS: 2,70 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 11: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 2,77 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 3,06 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: freenet

freenet: 3,41 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 8: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 3,60 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 7: Bechtle

Bechtle: 3,77 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 6: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 4,88 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 5: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 5,94 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 4: United Internet

United Internet: 7,00 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: 1&1

1&1: 7,95 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 2: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 10,22 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 12,45 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Mehr zum Thema TecDAX

03:21Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 5 im Überblick
01.02.25Januar 2025: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
01.02.25Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
01.02.25heise-Angebot: iX-Workshop: Einführung in die SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP)
01.02.25Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning T-Mobile US Stock In The Last 10 Years
31.01.25Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Johnson & Johnson and T-Mobile
31.01.25Shiba Inu Burn Rate Explodes 7,240% With 1.1 Billion Tokens Burned In 24 Hours, What’s Driving It?
31.01.25Freundlicher Handel: TecDAX zum Handelsende im Aufwind