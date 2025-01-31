Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 5 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 05/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 24.01.2025 und dem 31.01.2025. Stand ist der 31.01.2025.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -12,45 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 29: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -6,46 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 28: Infineon
Infineon: -5,78 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 27: Nordex
Nordex: -4,60 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -2,84 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 25: Formycon
Formycon: -2,37 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -2,16 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 23: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -1,53 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,09 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,43 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 20: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 0,59 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 19: Siltronic
Siltronic: 0,68 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 0,88 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 17: PNE
PNE: 1,00 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 16: Kontron
Kontron: 1,34 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 15: SAP SE
SAP SE: 1,88 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 14: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 2,20 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 13: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 2,35 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 12: IONOS
IONOS: 2,70 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 2,77 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 3,06 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: freenet
freenet: 3,41 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 8: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 3,60 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 7: Bechtle
Bechtle: 3,77 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 6: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 4,88 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 5: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 5,94 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 4: United Internet
United Internet: 7,00 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: 1&1
1&1: 7,95 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 2: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 10,22 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 12,45 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
