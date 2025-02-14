DAX22.513 -0,4%ESt505.493 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto14,91 +4,4%Dow44.546 -0,4%Nas20.027 +0,4%Bitcoin93.124 +0,3%Euro1,0493 +0,3%Öl74,64 -0,9%Gold2.884 ±0,0%
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen schließen mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz -- DAX geht etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- NVIDIAs Depot in Q4 -- Moderna mit massiven Verlusten -- Coinbase, Arm, Palo Alto, Rheinmetall im Fokus
Top News
Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 7 im Überblick
DAX in KW 7: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer im Überblick
Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 7 im Überblick

15.02.25 03:23 Uhr
KW 7 im TecDAX: Die besten und schlechtesten Aktien der Woche | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.835,1 PKT -24,4 PKT -0,63%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 7

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 07/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 07.02.2025 und dem 14.02.2025. Stand ist der 14.02.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Formycon

Formycon: -5,68 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: United Internet

United Internet: -5,67 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: 1&1

1&1: -5,23 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 27: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -4,17 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,60 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 25: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: IONOS

IONOS: -2,11 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Nordex

Nordex: -1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: freenet

freenet: -1,33 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 21: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 20: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 19: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -0,12 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 18: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 17: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 0,34 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 0,52 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 15: PNE

PNE: 0,83 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 14: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 13: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 1,54 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 12: Infineon

Infineon: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 11: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 1,92 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 2,16 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: SAP SE

SAP SE: 2,20 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 8: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 2,25 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 7: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 2,44 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 6: Kontron

Kontron: 4,38 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 5: Bechtle

Bechtle: 4,90 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 4: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 6,16 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 3: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 9,82 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Siltronic

Siltronic: 10,89 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 12,34 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

