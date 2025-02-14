Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 7 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 07/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 07.02.2025 und dem 14.02.2025. Stand ist der 14.02.2025.
Platz 30: Formycon
Formycon: -5,68 Prozent
Platz 29: United Internet
United Internet: -5,67 Prozent
Platz 28: 1&1
1&1: -5,23 Prozent
Platz 27: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -4,17 Prozent
Platz 26: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,60 Prozent
Platz 25: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -2,14 Prozent
Platz 24: IONOS
IONOS: -2,11 Prozent
Platz 23: Nordex
Nordex: -1,38 Prozent
Platz 22: freenet
freenet: -1,33 Prozent
Platz 21: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -1,19 Prozent
Platz 20: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -0,45 Prozent
Platz 19: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -0,12 Prozent
Platz 18: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,09 Prozent
Platz 17: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 0,34 Prozent
Platz 16: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 0,52 Prozent
Platz 15: PNE
PNE: 0,83 Prozent
Platz 14: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 0,93 Prozent
Platz 13: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 1,54 Prozent
Platz 12: Infineon
Infineon: 1,75 Prozent
Platz 11: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 1,92 Prozent
Platz 10: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 2,16 Prozent
Platz 9: SAP SE
SAP SE: 2,20 Prozent
Platz 8: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 2,25 Prozent
Platz 7: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 2,44 Prozent
Platz 6: Kontron
Kontron: 4,38 Prozent
Platz 5: Bechtle
Bechtle: 4,90 Prozent
Platz 4: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 6,16 Prozent
Platz 3: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 9,82 Prozent
Platz 2: Siltronic
Siltronic: 10,89 Prozent
Platz 1: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 12,34 Prozent
