Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 6 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 6 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 06/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.01.2026 und dem 06.02.2026. Stand ist der 06.02.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -14,36 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 29: Bechtle
Bechtle: -13,32 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 28: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -11,95 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 27: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -11,18 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -10,14 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 25: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -7,05 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 24: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -6,95 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 23: Kontron
Kontron: -6,40 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 22: IONOS
IONOS: -6,24 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -4,06 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 20: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -3,25 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 19: Nordex
Nordex: -3,14 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 18: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: -2,92 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 17: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -1,83 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,71 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 15: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -1,65 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 14: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -1,13 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 13: Siltronic
Siltronic: -0,86 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: 1&1
1&1: -0,56 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 11: Ottobock
Ottobock: 0,16 Prozent
Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: SAP SE
SAP SE: 0,39 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: United Internet
United Internet: 0,73 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,80 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Infineon
Infineon: 1,02 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 6: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 1,61 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 1,73 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 4: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 3,14 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 3: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 4,93 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 2: freenet
freenet: 5,53 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 1: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 7,42 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag