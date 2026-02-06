DAX24.721 +0,9%Est505.998 +1,2%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,1200 +9,5%Nas23.031 +2,2%Bitcoin59.179 -0,8%Euro1,1809 ±-0,0%Öl68,05 +1,1%Gold4.959 +3,8%
Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Amazon, PayPal, Rüstungsaktien, D-Wave, Super Micro, DroneShield, Bitcoin & Co., Novo Nordisk, Strategy, Reddit im Fokus
Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 6 im Überblick

07.02.26 02:12 Uhr
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 6 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.619,6 PKT -8,5 PKT -0,23%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 6

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 06/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.01.2026 und dem 06.02.2026. Stand ist der 06.02.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -14,36 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 29: Bechtle

Bechtle: -13,32 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 28: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -11,95 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 27: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -11,18 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -10,14 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 25: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -7,05 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 24: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -6,95 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 23: Kontron

Kontron: -6,40 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 22: IONOS

IONOS: -6,24 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -4,06 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 20: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -3,25 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 19: Nordex

Nordex: -3,14 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 18: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: -2,92 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 17: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -1,83 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 15: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -1,65 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 14: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -1,13 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 13: Siltronic

Siltronic: -0,86 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: 1&1

1&1: -0,56 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 11: Ottobock

Ottobock: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: SAP SE

SAP SE: 0,39 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: United Internet

United Internet: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Infineon

Infineon: 1,02 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 6: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 1,61 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 1,73 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 4: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 3,14 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 3: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 4,93 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 2: freenet

freenet: 5,53 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 1: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 7,42 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

