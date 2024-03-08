KW 10: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 10/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 01.03.2024 und dem 08.03.2024. Stand ist der 08.03.2024.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -9,83 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 29: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -9,32 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 28: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -6,53 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 27: Siltronic
Siltronic: -4,44 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -4,04 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 25: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -3,72 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 24: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -3,65 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 23: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -2,61 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -1,74 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 21: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -1,62 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 20: United Internet
United Internet: -0,36 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,32 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -0,32 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 17: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: -0,31 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 16: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -0,26 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 15: Bechtle
Bechtle: 0 Prozent
Platz 14: Kontron
Kontron: 0,66 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 13: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,90 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 12: Infineon
Infineon: 0,91 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 11: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: 1,95 Prozent
Quelle: Energiekontor AG
Platz 10: SAP SE
SAP SE: 2,08 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 9: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 2,31 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: freenet
freenet: 2,59 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 7: PNE
PNE: 3,10 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 6: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,36 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 5: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 3,55 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 4,09 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 5,47 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Nordex
Nordex: 7,13 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 1: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: 9,32 Prozent
Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
