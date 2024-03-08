DAX17.815 -0,2%ESt504.961 -0,3%MSCIW3.380 -0,3%Dow38.723 -0,2%Nas16.085 -1,2%Bitcoin62.417 -0,1%Euro1,0940 -0,1%Öl82,05 -1,6%Gold2.178 ±0,0%
Tech-Branche im Fokus

KW 10: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

09.03.24 03:06 Uhr
Gewinner und Verlierer im TecDAX: So erging es den Tech-Titeln in der vergangenen Woche
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel

Indizes
Indizes
TecDAX
3.464,0 PKT -21,0 PKT -0,60%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 10

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 10/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 01.03.2024 und dem 08.03.2024. Stand ist der 08.03.2024.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -9,83 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 29: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -9,32 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 28: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -6,53 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 27: Siltronic

Siltronic: -4,44 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -4,04 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 25: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -3,72 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 24: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -3,65 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 23: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -2,61 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -1,74 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 21: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -1,62 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 20: United Internet

United Internet: -0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 17: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: -0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 16: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -0,26 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 15: Bechtle

Bechtle: 0 Prozent

Platz 14: Kontron

Kontron: 0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 13: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,90 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 12: Infineon

Infineon: 0,91 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 11: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: 1,95 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 10: SAP SE

SAP SE: 2,08 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 9: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 2,31 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: freenet

freenet: 2,59 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 7: PNE

PNE: 3,10 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 6: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 5: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 3,55 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 4,09 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 5,47 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Nordex

Nordex: 7,13 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 1: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: 9,32 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

