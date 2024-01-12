DAX16.705 +1,0%ESt504.480 +0,9%MSCIW3.168 +0,4%Dow37.593 -0,3%Nas14.973 ±0,0%Bitcoin38.993 -0,3%Euro1,0952 -0,2%Öl78,32 -0,2%Gold2.049 ±0,0%
KW 2: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

13.01.24 03:09 Uhr
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.275,5 PKT 40,2 PKT 1,24%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 2

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 02/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 05.01.2024 und dem 12.01.2024. Stand ist der 12.01.2024.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -17,72 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 29: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: -13,21 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 28: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -7,15 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 27: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -6,60 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 26: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -3,67 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 25: Infineon

Infineon: -2,48 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 24: United Internet

United Internet: -1,66 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: PNE

PNE: -1,62 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 22: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 0 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 20: Siltronic

Siltronic: 0 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 17: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 16: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 15: freenet

freenet: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 14: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 2,24 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 13: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 2,39 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 12: Nordex

Nordex: 2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 11: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 3,45 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Bechtle

Bechtle: 4,66 Prozent

Platz 9: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 5,08 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: SAP SE

SAP SE: 5,68 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 7: Kontron

Kontron: 6,09 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 6: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 6,16 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 5: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 6,31 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 4: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 6,38 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 3: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: 6,49 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 2: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 9,84 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 1: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 10,83 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

