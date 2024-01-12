KW 2: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 02/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 05.01.2024 und dem 12.01.2024. Stand ist der 12.01.2024.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -17,72 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 29: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: -13,21 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 28: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -7,15 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 27: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -6,60 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 26: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -3,67 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 25: Infineon
Infineon: -2,48 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 24: United Internet
United Internet: -1,66 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: PNE
PNE: -1,62 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 22: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 0 Prozent
Quelle: o2
Platz 20: Siltronic
Siltronic: 0 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 0,31 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,73 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 17: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: 0,79 Prozent
Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Platz 16: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 1,22 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 15: freenet
freenet: 2,13 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 14: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 2,24 Prozent
Quelle: Qiagen
Platz 13: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 2,39 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 12: Nordex
Nordex: 2,95 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 11: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 3,45 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Bechtle
Bechtle: 4,66 Prozent
Platz 9: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 5,08 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: SAP SE
SAP SE: 5,68 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 7: Kontron
Kontron: 6,09 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 6: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 6,16 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 5: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 6,31 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 4: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 6,38 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 3: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: 6,49 Prozent
Quelle: Energiekontor AG
Platz 2: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 9,84 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 1: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 10,83 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag