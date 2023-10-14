KW 41: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 41/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 06.10.2023 und dem 13.10.2023. Stand ist der 13.10.2023.
Platz 30: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -11,27 Prozent
Platz 29: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -8,82 Prozent
Platz 28: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -4,72 Prozent
Platz 27: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -4,56 Prozent
Platz 26: Bechtle
Bechtle: -4,15 Prozent
Platz 25: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,56 Prozent
Platz 24: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -3,48 Prozent
Platz 23: PNE
PNE: -3,10 Prozent
Platz 22: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -2,29 Prozent
Platz 21: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: -1,91 Prozent
Platz 20: Infineon
Infineon: -1,77 Prozent
Platz 19: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: -1,63 Prozent
Platz 18: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -1,42 Prozent
Platz 17: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,12 Prozent
Platz 16: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 0,17 Prozent
Platz 15: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,45 Prozent
Platz 14: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,55 Prozent
Platz 13: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 1,03 Prozent
Platz 12: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 1,04 Prozent
Platz 11: freenet
freenet: 1,15 Prozent
Platz 10: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 1,23 Prozent
Platz 9: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,52 Prozent
Platz 8: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 2,64 Prozent
Platz 7: United Internet
United Internet: 2,84 Prozent
Platz 6: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 2,98 Prozent
Platz 5: Nordex
Nordex: 3,11 Prozent
Platz 4: Kontron
Kontron: 3,57 Prozent
Platz 3: Siltronic
Siltronic: 4,15 Prozent
Platz 2: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 4,25 Prozent
Platz 1: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 16,00 Prozent
