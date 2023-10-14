DAX15.187 -1,6%ESt504.136 -1,5%MSCIW2.862 -0,8%Dow33.670 +0,1%Nas13.407 -1,2%Bitcoin25.592 +0,2%Euro1,0514 -0,2%Öl90,80 +5,3%Gold1.933 ±0,0%
Tech-Branche im Fokus

KW 41: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

14.10.23 03:27 Uhr
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
2.947,3 PKT -87,9 PKT -2,90%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 41

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 41/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 06.10.2023 und dem 13.10.2023. Stand ist der 13.10.2023.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -11,27 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -8,82 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 28: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -4,72 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 27: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -4,56 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Bechtle

Bechtle: -4,15 Prozent

Platz 25: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,56 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 24: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -3,48 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 23: PNE

PNE: -3,10 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 22: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -2,29 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 21: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: -1,91 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 20: Infineon

Infineon: -1,77 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 19: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: -1,63 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 18: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -1,42 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 16: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 0,17 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 14: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,55 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 13: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 12: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 1,04 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 11: freenet

freenet: 1,15 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 10: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 9: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 7: United Internet

United Internet: 2,84 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 2,98 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Nordex

Nordex: 3,11 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 4: Kontron

Kontron: 3,57 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 3: Siltronic

Siltronic: 4,15 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 4,25 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 1: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 16,00 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

