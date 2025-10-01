DAX23.881 +0,6%ESt505.530 +0,4%Top 10 Crypto15,85 -0,4%Dow46.398 +0,2%Nas22.660 +0,3%Bitcoin97.570 +0,4%Euro1,1735 ±-0,0%Öl66,17 -1,3%Gold3.867 +0,2%
Tops & Flops

September 2025: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

01.10.25 03:52 Uhr
DAX im September 2025: Diese Aktien waren die größten Gewinner und Verlierer | finanzen.net

Der neunte Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik. Erfahren Sie, wie sich die DAX-Einzelwerte im September entwickelt haben.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
23.880,7 PKT 135,7 PKT 0,57%
Charts|News|Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im September 2025.

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im September 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.08.2025 und dem 30.09.2025. Stand ist der 30.09.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -12,82 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 39: Symrise

Symrise: -10,56 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 38: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -9,41 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 37: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -9,34 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 36: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -8,08 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 35: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -7,65 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -7,08 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: BASF

BASF: -6,55 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 32: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -5,17 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -5,07 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 30: Infineon

Infineon: -5,03 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 29: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -4,66 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 28: BMW

BMW: -4,49 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -3,91 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 26: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -3,74 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 25: Scout24

Scout24: -3,70 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 24: Siemens

Siemens: -3,13 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -2,73 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -2,42 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 21: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,64 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 20: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Continental

Continental: -1,57 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Allianz

Allianz: -1,05 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 15: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bayer

Bayer: 0,61 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 13: GEA

GEA: 1,05 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 12: Merck

Merck: 1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 11: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 1,99 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 10: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 8: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 3,14 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 7: EON SE

EON SE: 5,05 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 6: adidas

adidas: 7,84 Prozent

Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Zalando

Zalando: 9,29 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 4: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 9,59 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 3: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 10,17 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: RWE

RWE: 10,46 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 1: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 17,46 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com

