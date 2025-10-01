September 2025: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der neunte Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik. Erfahren Sie, wie sich die DAX-Einzelwerte im September entwickelt haben.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im September 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.08.2025 und dem 30.09.2025. Stand ist der 30.09.2025.
Platz 40: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -12,82 Prozent
Platz 39: Symrise
Symrise: -10,56 Prozent
Platz 38: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -9,41 Prozent
Platz 37: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -9,34 Prozent
Platz 36: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -8,08 Prozent
Platz 35: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -7,65 Prozent
Platz 34: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -7,08 Prozent
Platz 33: BASF
BASF: -6,55 Prozent
Platz 32: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -5,17 Prozent
Platz 31: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -5,07 Prozent
Platz 30: Infineon
Infineon: -5,03 Prozent
Platz 29: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -4,66 Prozent
Platz 28: BMW
BMW: -4,49 Prozent
Platz 27: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -3,91 Prozent
Platz 26: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -3,74 Prozent
Platz 25: Scout24
Scout24: -3,70 Prozent
Platz 24: Siemens
Siemens: -3,13 Prozent
Platz 23: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -2,73 Prozent
Platz 22: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -2,42 Prozent
Platz 21: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,64 Prozent
Platz 20: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -1,62 Prozent
Platz 19: Continental
Continental: -1,57 Prozent
Platz 18: Allianz
Allianz: -1,05 Prozent
Platz 17: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -0,27 Prozent
Platz 16: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -0,22 Prozent
Platz 15: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 0,22 Prozent
Platz 14: Bayer
Bayer: 0,61 Prozent
Platz 13: GEA
GEA: 1,05 Prozent
Platz 12: Merck
Merck: 1,06 Prozent
Platz 11: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 1,99 Prozent
Platz 10: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 2,13 Prozent
Platz 9: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 2,60 Prozent
Platz 8: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 3,14 Prozent
Platz 7: EON SE
EON SE: 5,05 Prozent
Platz 6: adidas
adidas: 7,84 Prozent
Platz 5: Zalando
Zalando: 9,29 Prozent
Platz 4: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 9,59 Prozent
Platz 3: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 10,17 Prozent
Platz 2: RWE
RWE: 10,46 Prozent
Platz 1: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 17,46 Prozent
