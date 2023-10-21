KW 42: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 42/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.10.2023 und dem 20.10.2023. Stand ist der 20.10.2023.
Platz 30: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -13,92 Prozent
Platz 29: Infineon
Infineon: -8,44 Prozent
Platz 28: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -8,39 Prozent
Platz 27: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: -7,54 Prozent
Platz 26: Nordex
Nordex: -6,46 Prozent
Platz 25: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -6,35 Prozent
Platz 24: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -6,07 Prozent
Platz 23: Siltronic
Siltronic: -5,37 Prozent
Platz 22: PNE
PNE: -5,11 Prozent
Platz 21: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -4,98 Prozent
Platz 20: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -4,30 Prozent
Platz 19: Bechtle
Bechtle: -4,26 Prozent
Platz 18: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -3,49 Prozent
Platz 17: United Internet
United Internet: -3,43 Prozent
Platz 16: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -3,20 Prozent
Platz 15: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: -3,19 Prozent
Platz 14: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -2,65 Prozent
Platz 13: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -2,58 Prozent
Platz 12: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -2,10 Prozent
Platz 11: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,93 Prozent
Platz 10: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,70 Prozent
Platz 9: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -0,38 Prozent
Platz 8: Kontron
Kontron: -0,16 Prozent
Platz 7: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,11 Prozent
Platz 6: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,26 Prozent
Platz 5: SAP SE
SAP SE: 1,42 Prozent
Platz 4: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 1,66 Prozent
Platz 3: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 1,99 Prozent
Platz 2: freenet
freenet: 2,28 Prozent
Platz 1: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 6,02 Prozent
