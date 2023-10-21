DAX14.798 -1,6%ESt504.025 -1,6%MSCIW2.791 -1,2%Dow33.127 -0,9%Nas12.984 -1,5%Bitcoin27.862 -0,5%Euro1,0607 +0,2%Öl92,51 -0,6%Gold1.981 ±0,0%
Tech-Branche im Fokus

KW 42: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

21.10.23 03:10 Uhr
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
2.843,4 PKT -51,8 PKT -1,79%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 42

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 42/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.10.2023 und dem 20.10.2023. Stand ist der 20.10.2023.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -13,92 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Infineon

Infineon: -8,44 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 28: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -8,39 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 27: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: -7,54 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 26: Nordex

Nordex: -6,46 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 25: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -6,35 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 24: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -6,07 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 23: Siltronic

Siltronic: -5,37 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: PNE

PNE: -5,11 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 21: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -4,98 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 20: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -4,30 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 19: Bechtle

Bechtle: -4,26 Prozent

Platz 18: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -3,49 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: United Internet

United Internet: -3,43 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -3,20 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: -3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 14: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 12: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -2,10 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 11: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,70 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 9: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 8: Kontron

Kontron: -0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 7: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,11 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 6: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 5: SAP SE

SAP SE: 1,42 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 4: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 1,66 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 3: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 1,99 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 2: freenet

freenet: 2,28 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 1: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 6,02 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

