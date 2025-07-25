DAX24.218 -0,3%ESt505.352 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto15,91 +1,5%Dow44.902 +0,5%Nas21.108 +0,2%Bitcoin100.607 +0,2%Euro1,1748 ±0,0%Öl68,39 -1,4%Gold3.336 ±0,0%
Top News
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 30 Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 30
KW 30: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt KW 30: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 30

27.07.25 03:22 Uhr
KW 30: Die Wochenperformance von Gold, Öl und weiteren Rohstoffen im Überblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 30

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 20.07.2025 und dem 25.07.2025. Stand ist der 25.07.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -12,61 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 31: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -5,88 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -5,08 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -3,58 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -3,56 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -3,48 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -3,02 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 25: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -3,00 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Maispreis

Maispreis: -2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,12 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 22: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -1,09 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -0,97 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -0,37 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 14: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 8: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,55 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Reispreis

Reispreis: 1,86 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,89 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 2,01 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 2,62 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 2,88 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 5,40 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 8,84 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

