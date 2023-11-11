KW 45: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 45/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 03.11.2023 und dem 10.11.2023. Stand ist der 10.11.2023.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: -26,96 Prozent
Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Platz 29: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: -14,44 Prozent
Quelle: Energiekontor AG
Platz 28: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -6,76 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 27: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -5,05 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 26: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: -4,64 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 25: United Internet
United Internet: -4,20 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -3,93 Prozent
Quelle: Qiagen
Platz 23: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -2,18 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Siltronic
Siltronic: -1,58 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: PNE
PNE: -1,43 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 20: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -1,39 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 19: Bechtle
Bechtle: -0,78 Prozent
Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -0,77 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -0,76 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 16: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -0,48 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 15: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,35 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 14: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Infineon
Infineon: 0,41 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 12: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 0,78 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 11: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 1,08 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 10: freenet
freenet: 2,20 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 9: Nordex
Nordex: 2,76 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 8: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 2,89 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 3,35 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: SAP SE
SAP SE: 4,32 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 5: Kontron
Kontron: 4,84 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 4: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 6,48 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 3: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 6,62 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 2: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 10,94 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 1: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 39,76 Prozent
Quelle: o2
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag