Tech-Branche im Fokus

KW 45: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

11.11.23 01:12 Uhr
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
2.975,5 PKT -47,8 PKT -1,58%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 45

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 45/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 03.11.2023 und dem 10.11.2023. Stand ist der 10.11.2023.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: -26,96 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 29: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: -14,44 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 28: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -6,76 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 27: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -5,05 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 26: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: -4,64 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 25: United Internet

United Internet: -4,20 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -3,93 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 23: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -2,18 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Siltronic

Siltronic: -1,58 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: PNE

PNE: -1,43 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 20: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 19: Bechtle

Bechtle: -0,78 Prozent

Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -0,77 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -0,76 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 16: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -0,48 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 15: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 14: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Infineon

Infineon: 0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 12: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 0,78 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 11: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 1,08 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 10: freenet

freenet: 2,20 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 9: Nordex

Nordex: 2,76 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 8: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 2,89 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 3,35 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: SAP SE

SAP SE: 4,32 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 5: Kontron

Kontron: 4,84 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 4: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 6,48 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 3: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 6,62 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 2: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 10,94 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 1: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 39,76 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

