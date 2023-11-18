KW 46: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 46/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 10.11.2023 und dem 17.11.2023. Stand ist der 17.11.2023.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: -23,86 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 29: Nordex
Nordex: -3,80 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: PNE
PNE: -3,70 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 27: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -0,35 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 26: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 0 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 25: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 0 Prozent
Quelle: o2
Platz 24: freenet
freenet: 0,32 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 23: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 0,56 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: 0,88 Prozent
Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Platz 21: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 0,88 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 20: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 1,75 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: SAP SE
SAP SE: 1,75 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 1,85 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Kontron
Kontron: 2,35 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 16: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 2,47 Prozent
Quelle: Qiagen
Platz 15: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,48 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 14: Siltronic
Siltronic: 2,74 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 2,89 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 12: United Internet
United Internet: 3,96 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 4,03 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 10: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 5,10 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 7,14 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 8: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 7,37 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 7: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 7,77 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 6: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 7,85 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 5: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 8,38 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 4: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 8,91 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Bechtle
Bechtle: 9,35 Prozent
Platz 2: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: 10,62 Prozent
Quelle: Energiekontor AG
Platz 1: Infineon
Infineon: 14,59 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
