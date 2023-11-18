DAX15.919 +0,8%ESt504.341 +0,9%MSCIW2.985 +0,4%Dow34.947 ±0,0%Nas14.125 +0,1%Bitcoin33.373 -0,3%Euro1,0909 +0,5%Öl80,62 +4,1%Gold1.980 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Energy ENER6Y Siemens 723610 Tesla A1CX3T Bayer BAY001 Plug Power A1JA81 Deutsche Bank 514000 Amazon 906866 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 NVIDIA 918422 NEL ASA A0B733 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BASF BASF11 Commerzbank CBK100 Apple 865985 TUI TUAG50
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach EU-Inflationsdaten: DAX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen stabil -- Bayer platziert Anleihen in Milliardenhöhe -- Microsoft-Investment OpenAI, IBM, Commerzbank im Fokus
Top News
KW 46: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
KW 46: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tech-Branche im Fokus

KW 46: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

18.11.23 03:02 Uhr
KW 46: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.107,5 PKT 15,8 PKT 0,51%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 46

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 46/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 10.11.2023 und dem 17.11.2023. Stand ist der 17.11.2023.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: -23,86 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 29: Nordex

Nordex: -3,80 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: PNE

PNE: -3,70 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 27: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 26: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 0 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 25: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 0 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 24: freenet

freenet: 0,32 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 23: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 0,56 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: 0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 21: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 20: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: SAP SE

SAP SE: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 1,85 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Kontron

Kontron: 2,35 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 16: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 2,47 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 15: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,48 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 14: Siltronic

Siltronic: 2,74 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 2,89 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 12: United Internet

United Internet: 3,96 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 4,03 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 10: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 5,10 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 7,14 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 8: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 7,37 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 7: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 7,77 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 6: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 7,85 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 5: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 8,38 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 4: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 8,91 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Bechtle

Bechtle: 9,35 Prozent

Platz 2: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: 10,62 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 1: Infineon

Infineon: 14,59 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Mehr zum Thema TecDAX

03:02KW 46: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.11.23Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
17.11.23Gewinne in Frankfurt: TecDAX notiert schlussendlich im Plus
17.11.23Freundlicher Handel: So bewegt sich der TecDAX am Freitagnachmittag
17.11.23Zuversicht in Frankfurt: TecDAX mittags in der Gewinnzone
17.11.23Börse Frankfurt in Grün: TecDAX präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart fester
17.11.23Nach EU-Inflationsdaten: DAX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen stabil -- Bayer platziert Anleihen in Milliardenhöhe -- Microsoft-Investment OpenAI, IBM, Commerzbank im Fokus
16.11.23SAP SuccessFactors seeks to boost presence in Korea