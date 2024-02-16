KW 7: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 07/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 09.02.2024 und dem 16.02.2024. Stand ist der 16.02.2024.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -4,24 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 29: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -3,96 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -2,19 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 27: United Internet
United Internet: -1,94 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,92 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 25: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -1,80 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Siltronic
Siltronic: -1,59 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -1,56 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 22: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -1,51 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 21: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,18 Prozent
Platz 20: Infineon
Infineon: -0,54 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 19: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -0,34 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 18: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -0,20 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 0,09 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,59 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 15: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 0,61 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 14: Kontron
Kontron: 0,65 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 13: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 0,98 Prozent
Quelle: o2
Platz 12: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 1,13 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 11: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 1,70 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: PNE
PNE: 1,98 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 9: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 2,09 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 8: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 2,16 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 7: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 2,94 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 6: freenet
freenet: 3,00 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 5: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: 3,24 Prozent
Quelle: Energiekontor AG
Platz 4: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: 6,19 Prozent
Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Platz 3: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 6,67 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 2: Nordex
Nordex: 10,32 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 12,66 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag