Heute im Fokus
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende - Neues Allzeithoch -- Wall Street schwach -- Rheinmetall setzt Rekordjagd fort -- RWE auf Mehrjahrestief -- HELLA, Applied Materials, Coinbase im Fokus
Top News
Tesla Model 2 - Diese Details zum neuen Billig-Tesla sind bislang bekannt
KW 7: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Tech-Branche im Fokus

KW 7: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

17.02.24 01:12 Uhr
Gewinner und Verlierer im TecDAX: So erging es den Tech-Titeln in der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.408,9 PKT 22,3 PKT 0,66%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 7

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 07/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 09.02.2024 und dem 16.02.2024. Stand ist der 16.02.2024.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -4,24 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 29: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -3,96 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -2,19 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 27: United Internet

United Internet: -1,94 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,92 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 25: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -1,80 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Siltronic

Siltronic: -1,59 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -1,56 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 22: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -1,51 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 21: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,18 Prozent

Platz 20: Infineon

Infineon: -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 19: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 18: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -0,20 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,59 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 15: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 0,61 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 14: Kontron

Kontron: 0,65 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 13: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 12: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 11: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 1,70 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: PNE

PNE: 1,98 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 9: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 2,09 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 8: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 2,16 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 7: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 2,94 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 6: freenet

freenet: 3,00 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 5: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: 3,24 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 4: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: 6,19 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 3: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 6,67 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 2: Nordex

Nordex: 10,32 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 12,66 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

