Heute im Fokus
DAX verabschiedet sich fester in den Feiertag -- VW-Konzern auch im ersten Quartal mit Gewinneinbruch -- Mercedes-Benz erneut mit Gewinneinbußen -- Snap, HENSOLDT, Rheinmetall im Fokus
Chipotle Mexican Grill - Fast-Food-Branchenprimus dank Kostensenkungsmaßnahmen und robuster Konsumnachfrage weiter auf Kurs!
Rezolve AI (RZLV): Wie ein KI-Anbieter den Milliardenmarkt für smarte Kundeninteraktion erobern könnte!
Tops & Flops

April 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

30.04.25 19:10 Uhr
DAX im April 2025: Diese Aktien waren die größten Gewinner und Verlierer | finanzen.net

Der vierte Monat das Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten. So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im April.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
22.497,0 PKT 71,2 PKT 0,32%
Charts|News|Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im April 2025.

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im April 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2025 und dem 30.04.2025. Stand ist der 30.04.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -11,56 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: adidas

adidas: -9,10 Prozent

Quelle: adidas

Platz 38: Porsche

Porsche: -7,93 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 37: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -7,41 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -7,27 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 35: Infineon

Infineon: -7,20 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 34: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -6,92 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 33: Merck

Merck: -6,63 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 32: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -6,56 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 31: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -6,55 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Siemens

Siemens: -6,50 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Platz 29: BASF

BASF: -5,92 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 28: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -5,88 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -5,82 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 26: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -5,15 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 25: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -3,13 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 24: BMW

BMW: -2,16 Prozent

Quelle: BMW Group

Platz 23: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -1,57 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Zalando

Zalando: -0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 21: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 1,20 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 20: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 1,91 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 19: Bayer

Bayer: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 18: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 2,38 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Allianz

Allianz: 2,48 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Continental

Continental: 2,52 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 15: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 2,76 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 3,03 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: RWE

RWE: 3,26 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: SAP SE

SAP SE: 3,47 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 3,58 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Platz 9: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 4,38 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 8: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 4,47 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 6,91 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Symrise

Symrise: 7,08 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 5: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 7,16 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: EON SE

EON SE: 11,26 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 3: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 14,43 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: 16,77 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 1: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 22,13 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com

