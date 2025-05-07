April 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der vierte Monat das Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten. So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im April.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im April 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2025 und dem 30.04.2025. Stand ist der 30.04.2025.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -11,56 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: adidas
adidas: -9,10 Prozent
Quelle: adidas
Platz 38: Porsche
Porsche: -7,93 Prozent
Quelle: http://www.porsche.com
Platz 37: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -7,41 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -7,27 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 35: Infineon
Infineon: -7,20 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 34: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -6,92 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 33: Merck
Merck: -6,63 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 32: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -6,56 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 31: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -6,55 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Siemens
Siemens: -6,50 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens
Platz 29: BASF
BASF: -5,92 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 28: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -5,88 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -5,82 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 26: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -5,15 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 25: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -3,13 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 24: BMW
BMW: -2,16 Prozent
Quelle: BMW Group
Platz 23: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -1,57 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Zalando
Zalando: -0,84 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 21: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 1,20 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 20: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 1,91 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 19: Bayer
Bayer: 2,04 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 18: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 2,38 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Allianz
Allianz: 2,48 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Continental
Continental: 2,52 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 15: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 2,60 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 2,76 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 3,03 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: RWE
RWE: 3,26 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: SAP SE
SAP SE: 3,47 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 3,58 Prozent
Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de
Platz 9: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 4,38 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 8: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 4,47 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 6,91 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Symrise
Symrise: 7,08 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 5: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 7,16 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: EON SE
EON SE: 11,26 Prozent
Quelle: E.ON AG
Platz 3: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 14,43 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: 16,77 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 1: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 22,13 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com