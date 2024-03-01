Februar 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Februar deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Februar 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.01.2024 und dem 29.02.2024. Stand ist der 29.02.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -27,54 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 49: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -20,88 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 48: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -18,06 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 47: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -14,74 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 46: Aurubis
Aurubis: -13,90 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 45: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -10,83 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 44: LANXESS
LANXESS: -10,67 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 43: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -9,54 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 42: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -8,50 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 41: United Internet
United Internet: -7,97 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: -7,22 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 39: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -7,11 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Fraport
Fraport: -6,38 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 37: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -6,02 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -5,42 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 35: RTL
RTL: -5,38 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -4,88 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 33: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -4,58 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 32: Bechtle
Bechtle: -4,18 Prozent
Platz 31: K+S
K+S: -4,12 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 30: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -4,08 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 29: freenet
freenet: -4,00 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 28: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -3,96 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 27: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -2,95 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 26: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -2,79 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 25: KRONES
KRONES: -1,72 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 24: Evonik
Evonik: -1,47 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Siltronic
Siltronic: -1,43 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -1,28 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 21: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -0,74 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 20: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,61 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 19: Scout24
Scout24: -0,53 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 18: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -0,42 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 17: GEA
GEA: 0,08 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 16: Talanx
Talanx: 0,61 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 15: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 4,28 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 14: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 5,48 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 13: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 6,65 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 12: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 9,09 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 11: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 9,41 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 9,46 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 9: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 10,26 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 11,71 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 7: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 11,76 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 6: Nordex
Nordex: 12,33 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 5: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 13,13 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 4: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 14,26 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 3: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 14,71 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 2: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 19,28 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 22,81 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com