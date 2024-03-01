DAX17.735 +0,3%ESt504.895 +0,4%MSCIW3.364 +0,8%Dow39.087 +0,2%Nas16.275 +1,1%Bitcoin57.330 -0,5%Euro1,0836 +0,3%Öl83,46 -0,2%Gold2.084 ±0,0%
Februar 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

02.03.24 03:26 Uhr
Performance der MDAX-Aktien: Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Februar deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.120,6 PKT 296,0 PKT 1,15%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im Februar 2024 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Februar 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.01.2024 und dem 29.02.2024. Stand ist der 29.02.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -27,54 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 49: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -20,88 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -18,06 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 47: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -14,74 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 46: Aurubis

Aurubis: -13,90 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 45: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -10,83 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 44: LANXESS

LANXESS: -10,67 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 43: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -9,54 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 42: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -8,50 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 41: United Internet

United Internet: -7,97 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: -7,22 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 39: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -7,11 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Fraport

Fraport: -6,38 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 37: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -6,02 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -5,42 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 35: RTL

RTL: -5,38 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -4,88 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 33: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -4,58 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 32: Bechtle

Bechtle: -4,18 Prozent

Platz 31: K+S

K+S: -4,12 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 30: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -4,08 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 29: freenet

freenet: -4,00 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 28: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -3,96 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 27: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -2,95 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 26: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -2,79 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 25: KRONES

KRONES: -1,72 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 24: Evonik

Evonik: -1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Siltronic

Siltronic: -1,43 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -1,28 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 21: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -0,74 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 20: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,61 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 19: Scout24

Scout24: -0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 18: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 17: GEA

GEA: 0,08 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 16: Talanx

Talanx: 0,61 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 15: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 4,28 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 14: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 5,48 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 13: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 6,65 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 12: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 9,09 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 11: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 9,41 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 9,46 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 9: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 10,26 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 11,71 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 7: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 11,76 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 6: Nordex

Nordex: 12,33 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 5: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 13,13 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 4: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 14,26 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 3: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 14,71 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 2: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 19,28 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 22,81 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

