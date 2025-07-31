Juli 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Juli deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Juli 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2025 und dem 31.07.2025. Stand ist der 31.07.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -19,56 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 49: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -15,77 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 48: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -14,67 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 47: K+S
K+S: -14,65 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 46: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -14,09 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 45: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -9,40 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 44: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -7,47 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 43: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -7,43 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 42: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -7,27 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 41: KRONES
KRONES: -7,14 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 40: RTL
RTL: -6,86 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 39: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -6,36 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 38: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -5,83 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 37: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -5,70 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -4,65 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 35: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -4,56 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 34: LANXESS
LANXESS: -4,20 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 33: Bechtle
Bechtle: -3,92 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 32: AUTO1
AUTO1: -3,14 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -2,19 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 30: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -1,33 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 29: Aurubis
Aurubis: -0,74 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 28: Evonik
Evonik: -0,17 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Scout24
Scout24: 0,26 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 26: RENK
RENK: 0,49 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 25: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 1,16 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 24: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 1,93 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Fraport
Fraport: 2,19 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 22: freenet
freenet: 2,97 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 21: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 4,27 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 20: IONOS
IONOS: 4,51 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 4,51 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 18: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 5,07 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 17: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 5,08 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 5,97 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 15: Talanx
Talanx: 6,10 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 14: GEA
GEA: 6,23 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 13: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 6,59 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 12: United Internet
United Internet: 6,60 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 7,07 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 10: TUI
TUI: 7,31 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: TRATON
TRATON: 9,52 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 8: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 10,93 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 12,04 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 6: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 14,45 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 5: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 14,58 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 14,84 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 3: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 15,98 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 2: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 17,02 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 1: Nordex
Nordex: 28,42 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Weitere News
Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com