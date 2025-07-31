DAX24.065 -0,8%ESt505.320 -1,4%Top 10 Crypto16,00 -0,3%Dow44.131 -0,7%Nas21.122 ±-0,0%Bitcoin101.471 +0,2%Euro1,1419 ±0,0%Öl71,73 -1,1%Gold3.295 +0,2%
Juli 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

01.08.25 03:45 Uhr
MDAX-Performance im Juli 2025: Top- und Flop-Aktien im Überblick | finanzen.net

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Juli deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
31.004,4 PKT 63,7 PKT 0,21%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im Juli 2025 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Juli 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2025 und dem 31.07.2025. Stand ist der 31.07.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -19,56 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 49: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -15,77 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -14,67 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 47: K+S

K+S: -14,65 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 46: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -14,09 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 45: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -9,40 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 44: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -7,47 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 43: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -7,43 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 42: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -7,27 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 41: KRONES

KRONES: -7,14 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 40: RTL

RTL: -6,86 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 39: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -6,36 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 38: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -5,83 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 37: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -5,70 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -4,65 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 35: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -4,56 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 34: LANXESS

LANXESS: -4,20 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 33: Bechtle

Bechtle: -3,92 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 32: AUTO1

AUTO1: -3,14 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -2,19 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 30: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -1,33 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 29: Aurubis

Aurubis: -0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 28: Evonik

Evonik: -0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Scout24

Scout24: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 26: RENK

RENK: 0,49 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 25: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 1,16 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 24: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 1,93 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Fraport

Fraport: 2,19 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 22: freenet

freenet: 2,97 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 21: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 4,27 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 20: IONOS

IONOS: 4,51 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 4,51 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 18: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 5,07 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 17: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 5,08 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 5,97 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 15: Talanx

Talanx: 6,10 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 14: GEA

GEA: 6,23 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 13: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 6,59 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 12: United Internet

United Internet: 6,60 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 7,07 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 10: TUI

TUI: 7,31 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: TRATON

TRATON: 9,52 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 8: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 10,93 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 12,04 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 6: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 14,45 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 5: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 14,58 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 14,84 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 3: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 15,98 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 2: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 17,02 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 1: Nordex

Nordex: 28,42 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

