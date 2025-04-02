DAX22.391 -0,7%ESt505.304 -0,3%Top 10 Crypto12,09 -0,5%Dow42.225 +0,6%Nas17.601 +0,9%Bitcoin76.605 +1,2%Euro1,0917 +0,8%Öl73,06 -0,4%Gold3.152 +0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 thyssenkrupp 750000 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 HENSOLDT HAG000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Commerzbank CBK100 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Siemens Energy ENER6Y
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Dow letztlich im Plus -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Tesla: Auslieferungen in Q1 gefallen -- Trump kündigt neues weitreichendes Zollpaket an - Rheinmetall, CoreWeave, Palantir im Fokus
Top News
Software-Aktien unter Druck: "DOGE" und KI-Zweifel belasten - ist jetzt der richtige Zeitpunkt für den Wiedereinstieg? Software-Aktien unter Druck: "DOGE" und KI-Zweifel belasten - ist jetzt der richtige Zeitpunkt für den Wiedereinstieg?
NBA-Star: Deshalb sind Kryptowährungen der Schlüssel zur finanziellen Freiheit NBA-Star: Deshalb sind Kryptowährungen der Schlüssel zur finanziellen Freiheit
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wer­bung
Coupon-Jäger aufgepasst - alles zu Aktienanleihen gibt’s von Birgit heute im gettex-podcast mit Lars und Christian Schlegel
Tops & Flops

März 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

03.04.25 03:31 Uhr
MDAX im März 2025: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer auf einen Blick | finanzen.net

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im März deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
27.494,4 PKT -197,0 PKT -0,71%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im März 2025 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im März 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.02.2025 und dem 31.03.2025. Stand ist der 31.03.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -34,53 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 49: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -25,96 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 48: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -22,34 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 47: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -21,59 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Wer­bung

Platz 46: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -21,15 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 45: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -18,40 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 44: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -17,62 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 43: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -16,69 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 42: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -14,47 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Wer­bung

Platz 41: TRATON

TRATON: -14,33 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 40: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -13,20 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 39: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -12,69 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 38: AUTO1

AUTO1: -12,50 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -11,82 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Wer­bung

Platz 36: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -10,91 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 35: TUI

TUI: -9,86 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -8,57 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -5,62 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 32: K+S

K+S: -4,87 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Wer­bung

Platz 31: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -4,64 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 30: KRONES

KRONES: -4,27 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 29: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -3,04 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 28: LANXESS

LANXESS: -3,00 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 27: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -2,13 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 26: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -1,01 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 25: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 24: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,29 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: GEA

GEA: 0,36 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 22: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,92 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 21: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 1,41 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 20: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 1,63 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 19: Scout24

Scout24: 2,17 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 18: Bechtle

Bechtle: 4,01 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 17: Evonik

Evonik: 4,04 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Fraport

Fraport: 4,23 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 15: Aurubis

Aurubis: 4,31 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 14: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 4,32 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: United Internet

United Internet: 8,21 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Nordex

Nordex: 9,04 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 11: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 9,27 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: RTL

RTL: 9,40 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 9: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 9,64 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 10,08 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 7: Talanx

Talanx: 10,33 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 6: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 11,76 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: freenet

freenet: 12,23 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 4: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 17,96 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 3: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 18,85 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 2: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 24,46 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 1: RENK

RENK: 48,39 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

03:31März 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
02.04.251. Quartal 2025: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel
02.04.25Rheinmetall-Aktie im März umsatzstärkster DAX-Wert - auch RENK und HENSOLDT gefragt
02.04.25Lufthansa: Gespräche über Sparprogramm stocken
02.04.25Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX liegt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Minus
02.04.25Gespräche über Sparprogramm bei Lufthansa stocken
02.04.25Lufthansa-Piloten lehnen Sparvorschläge ab: Streikgefahr wächst
02.04.25Lufthansa: Nordatlantik-Geschäft weiter intakt
mehr