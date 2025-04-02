März 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im März deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im März 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.02.2025 und dem 31.03.2025. Stand ist der 31.03.2025.
Platz 50: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -34,53 Prozent
Platz 49: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -25,96 Prozent
Platz 48: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -22,34 Prozent
Platz 47: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -21,59 Prozent
Platz 46: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -21,15 Prozent
Platz 45: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -18,40 Prozent
Platz 44: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -17,62 Prozent
Platz 43: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -16,69 Prozent
Platz 42: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -14,47 Prozent
Platz 41: TRATON
TRATON: -14,33 Prozent
Platz 40: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -13,20 Prozent
Platz 39: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -12,69 Prozent
Platz 38: AUTO1
AUTO1: -12,50 Prozent
Platz 37: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -11,82 Prozent
Platz 36: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -10,91 Prozent
Platz 35: TUI
TUI: -9,86 Prozent
Platz 34: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -8,57 Prozent
Platz 33: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -5,62 Prozent
Platz 32: K+S
K+S: -4,87 Prozent
Platz 31: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -4,64 Prozent
Platz 30: KRONES
KRONES: -4,27 Prozent
Platz 29: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -3,04 Prozent
Platz 28: LANXESS
LANXESS: -3,00 Prozent
Platz 27: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -2,13 Prozent
Platz 26: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -1,01 Prozent
Platz 25: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 0,06 Prozent
Platz 24: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,29 Prozent
Platz 23: GEA
GEA: 0,36 Prozent
Platz 22: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,92 Prozent
Platz 21: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 1,41 Prozent
Platz 20: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 1,63 Prozent
Platz 19: Scout24
Scout24: 2,17 Prozent
Platz 18: Bechtle
Bechtle: 4,01 Prozent
Platz 17: Evonik
Evonik: 4,04 Prozent
Platz 16: Fraport
Fraport: 4,23 Prozent
Platz 15: Aurubis
Aurubis: 4,31 Prozent
Platz 14: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 4,32 Prozent
Platz 13: United Internet
United Internet: 8,21 Prozent
Platz 12: Nordex
Nordex: 9,04 Prozent
Platz 11: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 9,27 Prozent
Platz 10: RTL
RTL: 9,40 Prozent
Platz 9: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 9,64 Prozent
Platz 8: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 10,08 Prozent
Platz 7: Talanx
Talanx: 10,33 Prozent
Platz 6: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 11,76 Prozent
Platz 5: freenet
freenet: 12,23 Prozent
Platz 4: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 17,96 Prozent
Platz 3: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 18,85 Prozent
Platz 2: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 24,46 Prozent
Platz 1: RENK
RENK: 48,39 Prozent
