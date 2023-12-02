November 2023: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

DAX16.398 +1,1%ESt504.419 +0,8%MSCIW3.041 +0,6%Dow36.246 +0,8%Nas14.305 +0,6%Bitcoin35.589 +0,2%Euro1,0884 -0,1%Öl79,56 -4,0%Gold2.071 ±0,0%
Tops & Flops

02.12.23 03:13 Uhr
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im November deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.492,5 PKT 309,1 PKT 1,18%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im November 2023 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im November 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.10.2023 und dem 30.11.2023. Stand ist der 30.11.2023.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -33,71 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 49: K+S

K+S: -15,63 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 48: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -13,86 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 47: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -8,57 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -6,28 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 45: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -2,45 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 44: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -1,92 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 43: Aurubis

Aurubis: -1,20 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 42: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 41: Evonik

Evonik: 1,60 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 40: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: 1,96 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 39: RTL

RTL: 2,16 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 2,48 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 37: Nordex

Nordex: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 36: United Internet

United Internet: 2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 3,17 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: GEA

GEA: 4,69 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 33: Dürr

Dürr: 4,98 Prozent

Quelle: Dürr AG

Platz 32: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 5,54 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 31: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 6,14 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 30: LANXESS

LANXESS: 7,11 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 29: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 7,56 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 28: freenet

freenet: 8,33 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 27: Bechtle

Bechtle: 9,99 Prozent

Platz 26: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 10,27 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Scout24

Scout24: 10,42 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 24: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 10,83 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 23: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 11,79 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 22: Talanx

Talanx: 11,84 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 21: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: 12,11 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 12,12 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 19: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 12,61 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 18: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: 13,16 Prozent

Quelle: Holger Rauner © ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG

Platz 17: Fraport

Fraport: 13,46 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 16: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 13,89 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 15: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 15,77 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 14: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 16,38 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 13: Befesa

Befesa: 17,03 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 12: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 17,05 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 11: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 18,14 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 10: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 19,84 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 9: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 20,18 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 8: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 20,21 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 7: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 23,12 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 6: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 24,01 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 5: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 24,93 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 4: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 25,18 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 3: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 25,97 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 2: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 27,88 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 1: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 46,92 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

