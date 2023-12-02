November 2023: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im November deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im November 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.10.2023 und dem 30.11.2023. Stand ist der 30.11.2023.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -33,71 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 49: K+S
K+S: -15,63 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 48: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -13,86 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 47: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -8,57 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -6,28 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 45: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -2,45 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 44: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -1,92 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 43: Aurubis
Aurubis: -1,20 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 42: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 41: Evonik
Evonik: 1,60 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 40: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: 1,96 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 39: RTL
RTL: 2,16 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 2,48 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 37: Nordex
Nordex: 2,53 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 36: United Internet
United Internet: 2,95 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 3,17 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: GEA
GEA: 4,69 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 33: Dürr
Dürr: 4,98 Prozent
Quelle: Dürr AG
Platz 32: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 5,54 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 31: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 6,14 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 30: LANXESS
LANXESS: 7,11 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 29: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 7,56 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 28: freenet
freenet: 8,33 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 27: Bechtle
Bechtle: 9,99 Prozent
Platz 26: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 10,27 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Scout24
Scout24: 10,42 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 24: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 10,83 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 23: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 11,79 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 22: Talanx
Talanx: 11,84 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 21: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: 12,11 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 12,12 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 19: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 12,61 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 18: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: 13,16 Prozent
Quelle: Holger Rauner © ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG
Platz 17: Fraport
Fraport: 13,46 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 16: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 13,89 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 15: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 15,77 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 14: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 16,38 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 13: Befesa
Befesa: 17,03 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 12: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 17,05 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 11: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 18,14 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 10: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 19,84 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 9: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 20,18 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 8: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 20,21 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 7: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 23,12 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 6: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 24,01 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 5: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 24,93 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 4: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 25,18 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 3: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 25,97 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 2: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 27,88 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 1: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 46,92 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com