DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit positivem Wochenausklang -- Delivery Hero-Großaktionäre fordern strategische Überprüfung -- Bitcoin, Broadcom, Oracle, PUMA, TUI, Microsoft im Fokus
DAX in KW 48: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
November 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
November 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

29.11.25 03:04 Uhr
MDAX-Performance im November 2025: Top- und Flop-Aktien im Überblick | finanzen.net

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im November deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
29.937,2 PKT 405,9 PKT 1,37%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im November 2025 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im November 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.10.2025 und dem 28.11.2025. Stand ist der 28.11.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -25,54 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 49: RENK

RENK: -22,34 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 48: AUTO1

AUTO1: -20,11 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: LANXESS

LANXESS: -16,17 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Wer­bung

Platz 46: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -13,01 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 45: IONOS

IONOS: -11,73 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -11,22 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 43: Evonik

Evonik: -9,91 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 42: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -8,91 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 41: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -8,84 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 40: Fielmann

Fielmann: -7,78 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 39: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -6,68 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 38: United Internet

United Internet: -5,96 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -5,08 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Wer­bung

Platz 36: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -4,33 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 35: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -4,08 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 34: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -3,76 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -3,56 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 32: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -3,50 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Wer­bung

Platz 31: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -3,43 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -2,99 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 29: Fraport

Fraport: -2,10 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 28: Nordex

Nordex: -1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 27: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 25: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,49 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 24: RTL

RTL: 0,59 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 23: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 22: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 1,38 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 21: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,16 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 20: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 2,47 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 19: K+S

K+S: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 18: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 2,61 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 17: Aurubis

Aurubis: 3,83 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 16: Talanx

Talanx: 4,09 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 15: KRONES

KRONES: 4,15 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 14: TRATON

TRATON: 5,23 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 13: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 6,13 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 6,22 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 11: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 6,23 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 10: freenet

freenet: 6,26 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 9: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 7,80 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 8: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 10,89 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 11,33 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: TUI

TUI: 11,55 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 12,16 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 4: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 13,26 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 3: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 20,47 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Bechtle

Bechtle: 21,64 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 1: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 33,83 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

