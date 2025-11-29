November 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im November deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im November 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.10.2025 und dem 28.11.2025. Stand ist der 28.11.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -25,54 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 49: RENK
RENK: -22,34 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 48: AUTO1
AUTO1: -20,11 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 47: LANXESS
LANXESS: -16,17 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 46: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -13,01 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 45: IONOS
IONOS: -11,73 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -11,22 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 43: Evonik
Evonik: -9,91 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 42: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -8,91 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -8,84 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 40: Fielmann
Fielmann: -7,78 Prozent
Quelle: Fielmann AG
Platz 39: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -6,68 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 38: United Internet
United Internet: -5,96 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -5,08 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 36: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -4,33 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 35: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -4,08 Prozent
Quelle: porsche
Platz 34: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -3,76 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -3,56 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 32: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -3,50 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 31: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -3,43 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -2,99 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 29: Fraport
Fraport: -2,10 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 28: Nordex
Nordex: -1,30 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 27: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -0,30 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 0,23 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 25: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,49 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 24: RTL
RTL: 0,59 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 23: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 0,79 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 22: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 1,38 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 21: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,16 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 20: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 2,47 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 19: K+S
K+S: 2,53 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 18: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 2,61 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 17: Aurubis
Aurubis: 3,83 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 16: Talanx
Talanx: 4,09 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 15: KRONES
KRONES: 4,15 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 14: TRATON
TRATON: 5,23 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 13: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 6,13 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 6,22 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 11: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 6,23 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 10: freenet
freenet: 6,26 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 9: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 7,80 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 8: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 10,89 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 11,33 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: TUI
TUI: 11,55 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 12,16 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 4: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 13,26 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 3: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 20,47 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Bechtle
Bechtle: 21,64 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 1: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 33,83 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Weitere News
Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com