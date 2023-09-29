September 2023: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im September deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im September 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.08.2023 und dem 29.09.2023. Stand ist der 29.09.2023.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -17,68 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 49: LANXESS
LANXESS: -16,32 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 48: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -15,27 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 47: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -15,15 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 46: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -14,65 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 45: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -13,83 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 44: Befesa
Befesa: -13,46 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 43: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -12,22 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 42: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -11,71 Prozent
Quelle: Jan Pitman/Getty Images
Platz 41: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -10,50 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -9,71 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 39: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -8,94 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 38: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -8,89 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 37: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -8,54 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 36: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -8,31 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 35: Aurubis
Aurubis: -7,52 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 34: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -7,16 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 33: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -6,96 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 32: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -6,31 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -6,27 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Dürr
Dürr: -6,14 Prozent
Quelle: Dürr AG
Platz 29: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -6,06 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 28: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -5,80 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 27: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -5,01 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 26: RTL
RTL: -4,92 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: GEA
GEA: -4,35 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 24: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -4,21 Prozent
Quelle: o2
Platz 23: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -3,50 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 22: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -3,36 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 21: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -2,15 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Evonik
Evonik: -2,12 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 19: Talanx
Talanx: -1,96 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 18: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -1,49 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 17: K+S
K+S: -1,21 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 16: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -0,88 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 15: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -0,29 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 14: Bechtle
Bechtle: -0,27 Prozent
Platz 13: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -0,07 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 12: freenet
freenet: 0 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 11: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 0,29 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 10: Fraport
Fraport: 0,40 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 9: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 1,25 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 8: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 1,98 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 7: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 2,91 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 6: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 3,32 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 5: Nordex
Nordex: 3,42 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 4,41 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 3: Scout24
Scout24: 4,55 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 2: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: 7,49 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 1: United Internet
United Internet: 14,85 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
