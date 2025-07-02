DAX23.790 +0,5%ESt505.319 +0,7%Top 10 Crypto14,15 +5,1%Dow44.484 ±-0,0%Nas20.393 +0,9%Bitcoin92.231 ±-0,0%Euro1,1810 +0,2%Öl68,84 -0,5%Gold3.345 -0,4%
Tops & Flops

Juni 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

03.07.25 02:40 Uhr
MDAX-Performance im Juni 2025: Top- und Flop-Aktien im Überblick | finanzen.net

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Juni deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.294,9 PKT 47,5 PKT 0,16%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im Juni 2025 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Juni 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.05.2025 und dem 30.06.2025. Stand ist der 30.06.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -24,42 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 49: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -24,04 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 48: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -18,14 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 47: RENK

RENK: -13,42 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 46: TRATON

TRATON: -11,57 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 45: Evonik

Evonik: -8,18 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 44: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -7,81 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 43: LANXESS

LANXESS: -7,00 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 42: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -6,87 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: Nordex

Nordex: -5,88 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 40: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -5,78 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 39: freenet

freenet: -4,95 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 38: Talanx

Talanx: -3,85 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 37: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -3,75 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 36: K+S

K+S: -2,93 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 35: Scout24

Scout24: -2,34 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 34: IONOS

IONOS: -2,09 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -1,96 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -1,59 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 31: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -1,38 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 30: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -1,22 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 29: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 28: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -0,20 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 27: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 26: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 25: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 24: TUI

TUI: 0,82 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: GEA

GEA: 0,85 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 22: KRONES

KRONES: 1,01 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 21: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 1,41 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 20: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 1,58 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 1,67 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 18: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 1,90 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 17: United Internet

United Internet: 3,05 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 3,27 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 3,62 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 14: Bechtle

Bechtle: 3,65 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 13: Fraport

Fraport: 4,66 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 12: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 4,75 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 11: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 5,24 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 10: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 5,40 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 9: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 5,87 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 8: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 6,29 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 7: RTL

RTL: 10,07 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 6: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 11,22 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 12,88 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 4: Aurubis

Aurubis: 14,23 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 3: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 15,50 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 2: AUTO1

AUTO1: 15,93 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 28,21 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

