Juni 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Juni deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Juni 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.05.2025 und dem 30.06.2025. Stand ist der 30.06.2025.
Platz 50: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -24,42 Prozent
Platz 49: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -24,04 Prozent
Platz 48: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -18,14 Prozent
Platz 47: RENK
RENK: -13,42 Prozent
Platz 46: TRATON
TRATON: -11,57 Prozent
Platz 45: Evonik
Evonik: -8,18 Prozent
Platz 44: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -7,81 Prozent
Platz 43: LANXESS
LANXESS: -7,00 Prozent
Platz 42: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -6,87 Prozent
Platz 41: Nordex
Nordex: -5,88 Prozent
Platz 40: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -5,78 Prozent
Platz 39: freenet
freenet: -4,95 Prozent
Platz 38: Talanx
Talanx: -3,85 Prozent
Platz 37: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -3,75 Prozent
Platz 36: K+S
K+S: -2,93 Prozent
Platz 35: Scout24
Scout24: -2,34 Prozent
Platz 34: IONOS
IONOS: -2,09 Prozent
Platz 33: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -1,96 Prozent
Platz 32: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -1,59 Prozent
Platz 31: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -1,38 Prozent
Platz 30: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -1,22 Prozent
Platz 29: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -0,88 Prozent
Platz 28: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -0,20 Prozent
Platz 27: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,18 Prozent
Platz 26: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,57 Prozent
Platz 25: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 0,80 Prozent
Platz 24: TUI
TUI: 0,82 Prozent
Platz 23: GEA
GEA: 0,85 Prozent
Platz 22: KRONES
KRONES: 1,01 Prozent
Platz 21: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 1,41 Prozent
Platz 20: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 1,58 Prozent
Platz 19: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 1,67 Prozent
Platz 18: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 1,90 Prozent
Platz 17: United Internet
United Internet: 3,05 Prozent
Platz 16: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 3,27 Prozent
Platz 15: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 3,62 Prozent
Platz 14: Bechtle
Bechtle: 3,65 Prozent
Platz 13: Fraport
Fraport: 4,66 Prozent
Platz 12: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 4,75 Prozent
Platz 11: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 5,24 Prozent
Platz 10: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 5,40 Prozent
Platz 9: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 5,87 Prozent
Platz 8: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 6,29 Prozent
Platz 7: RTL
RTL: 10,07 Prozent
Platz 6: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 11,22 Prozent
Platz 5: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 12,88 Prozent
Platz 4: Aurubis
Aurubis: 14,23 Prozent
Platz 3: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 15,50 Prozent
Platz 2: AUTO1
AUTO1: 15,93 Prozent
Platz 1: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 28,21 Prozent
