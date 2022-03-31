  • Suche
20.05.2022 12:06

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zieht am Mittag an

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zieht am Mittag an
Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Freitagmittag die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington). Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie stieg im XETRA-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 1,4 Prozent auf 34,28 EUR.
Um 20.05.2022 12:22:00 Uhr sprang die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie im XETRA-Handel an und legte um 1,4 Prozent auf 34,28 EUR zu. In der Spitze gewann die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bis auf 34,57 EUR. Bei 33,89 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 715.128 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien umgesetzt.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (54,51 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 24.08.2021. Mit einem Zuwachs von 37,11 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 12.05.2022 Kursverluste bis auf 31,76 EUR und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 7,93 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Das Kursziel der Analysten beläuft sich durchschnittlich auf 59,38 EUR.

Am 05.05.2022 hat Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel  Abschlussdatum 31.03.2022  vorgestellt. Der Verlust je Anteilsschein wurde bei -0,08 EUR vermeldet. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten ebenfalls 0,55 EUR je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 30,84 Prozent auf 761,41 EUR aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 581,95 EUR in den Büchern gestanden.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 03.08.2022 erfolgen. Experten kalkulieren am 02.08.2023 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q2 2023-Bilanz von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington).

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) im Jahr 2023 2,73 EUR Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Knapp die Hälfte der Vonovia-Aktionäre hat sich für 2021 für eine Aktiendividende anstatt einer Barausschüttung entschieden.
