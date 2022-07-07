Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) tendiert am Donnerstagmittag tiefer

Um 21.07.2022 12:22:00 Uhr rutschte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie in der XETRA-Sitzung um 0,2 Prozent auf 29,52 EUR ab. In der Spitze büßte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bis auf 29,04 EUR ein. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 29,50 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten 521.496 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 24.08.2021 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 54,51 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 45,84 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Am 12.07.2022 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 26,95 EUR. Der aktuelle Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ist somit 9,54 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Die Dividendenprognose für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 2,16 EUR. Im Vorjahr erhielten Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktionäre 1,35 EUR je Wertpapier. Das durchschnittliche Kursziel geben Analysten bei 54,05 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie an.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) ließ sich am 05.05.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.03.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q2 2022 wird am 03.08.2022 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet. Die Vorlage der Q2 2023-Ergebnisse wird von Experten am 02.08.2023 erwartet.

Experten taxieren den Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Gewinn für das Jahr 2022 auf 2,36 EUR je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

