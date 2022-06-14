Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Montagnachmittag mit Abschlägen

|30.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.03.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|14.01.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.11.2021
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|DZ BANK
|22.11.2021
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.2021
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|17.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.06.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.01.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.06.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.06.22
|Aktien von Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen und Co. fallen kräftig: Immobilienwerte leiden unter Zinswende der EZB
|19.06.22
|Immobilienaktien: Welche Immo-Aktien jetzt ein klarer Kauf sind
|01.06.22
|Vonovia- und ADLER-Aktien schlussendlich uneins: Vonovia-Chef stellt Rückzug von ADLER Group in Aussicht
|31.05.22
|Vonovia-Aktie im Minus: Vonovia plant Millioneninvestment in Dresden
|31.05.22
|ADLER-Aktie erholt sich bis zum Handelsende: ADLER Group sieht "solide Entwicklung" zu Jahresbeginn
|24.06.22
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) reagiert am Nachmittag positiv
|24.06.22
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) steigt am Freitagmittag
|24.06.22
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag im Aufwind
|11.06.22
|Wunschanalyse der Woche: Vonovia-Aktie
|17.06.22
|Vonovia-Aktie, LEG-Aktie & Co. im Erholungsmodus: Immobilienwerte setzen nach Kurseinbruch zur Stabilisierung an
|16:47 Uhr
|DGAP-PVR: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|15:59 Uhr
|DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA AG: Release of a capital market information
|15:59 Uhr
|DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
|13:32 Uhr
|DGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|24.06.22
|DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate erwirbt Bestandsportfolio in Berlin von der Adler Group
|24.06.22
|DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate acquires portfolio in Berlin from Adler Group
|24.06.22
|MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen gehen deutlich fester ins Wochenende
|24.06.22
|XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX schließt zum Wochenende über 13.000 - Ifo stützt
|24.06.22
|DIC Asset-Aktie dreht ins Plus: DIC Asset verlängert Vertrag von Chefin Wärntges um weitere fünf Jahre
|24.06.22
|MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen bleiben gut unterstützt
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: US-Börsen uneins -- DAX reduziert Gewinne -- Nordex beschafft sich neues Kapital -- Coinbase, BioNTech & Co., CTS Eventim, Prosus, Singulus im Fokus
|17:43 Uhr
|ROUNDUP: Koalition ringt weiter um Position zu Verbrenner-Aus ab 2035
|17:40 Uhr
|Supreme Court weist Bayer auch im Glyphosat-Fall Pilliod ab
|17:40 Uhr
|Millionenstrafe für Credit Suisse wegen Geldwäscherei
|17:40 Uhr
|Hot Stocks heute: BioNTech liefert Studienergebnisse zur 4. Impfung - adidas könnte vom Nike-Ausblick profitieren
|17:38 Uhr
|Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Epizyme, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Ipsen
|17:37 Uhr
|'Exchanges still banking on excess leverage won't make it through the crypto winter' states Bit.com's CMO Toya Zhang CMO
|17:36 Uhr
|Coinbase-Aktie fällt: Goldman Sachs senkt Coinbase auf 'Sell' und kappt Kursziel
|17:35 Uhr
|DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Notice of AGM and Publication of Annual Report
