Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Montagnachmittag mit Abschlägen

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie wies um 27.06.2022 16:22:00 Uhr Verluste aus. Im XETRA-Handel ging es für das Papier um 1,5 Prozent auf 31,22 EUR abwärts. Der Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 31,07 EUR nach. Bei 31,85 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 941.753 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 24.08.2021 bei 54,51 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 42,72 Prozent wieder erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 16.06.2022 bei 30,08 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 3,79 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 58,43 EUR an.

Am 05.05.2022 lud Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.03.2022 endete. Für das jüngste Jahresviertel wurde ein Verlust je Aktie in Höhe von -0,08 EUR ausgewiesen. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) ebenfalls ein Verlust pro Aktie von 0,55 EUR in den Büchern gestanden. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 30,84 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 761,41 EUR. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 581,95 EUR in den Büchern gestanden.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q2 2022 wird am 03.08.2022 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet. Experten erwarten die Q2 2023-Kennzahlen am 02.08.2023.

Beim Gewinn 2023 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) ein EPS in Höhe von 2,67 EUR in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

