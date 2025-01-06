DAX19.906 -0,6%ESt504.871 -0,9%Top 10 Crypto16,14 +2,4%Dow42.732 +0,8%Nas19.622 +1,8%Bitcoin95.429 +1,2%Euro1,0306 +0,4%Öl76,56 +0,8%Gold2.637 -0,8%
Wochenperformance

KW 1: So haben sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche bewegt

03.01.25 22:19 Uhr
DAX in KW 1: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer im Überblick | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Indizes
Indizes
DAX 40
19.906,1 PKT -118,6 PKT -0,59%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 1 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 01/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.12.2024 und dem 03.01.2025. Stand ist der 03.01.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -3,21 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: BASF

BASF: -2,77 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 38: Infineon

Infineon: -2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 37: BMW

BMW: -2,45 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 36: Zalando

Zalando: -2,41 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -2,33 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -2,05 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -1,97 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Wer­bung

Platz 31: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,94 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Continental

Continental: -1,88 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -1,73 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -1,64 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 27: Porsche

Porsche: -1,55 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Wer­bung

Platz 26: Bayer

Bayer: -1,51 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 25: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -1,51 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 24: Siemens

Siemens: -1,49 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Platz 23: Symrise

Symrise: -1,42 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 22: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Wer­bung

Platz 21: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -1,21 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 20: adidas

adidas: -1,02 Prozent

Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 18: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -0,72 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -0,61 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 14: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Merck

Merck: 0,07 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 12: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 0,08 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,14 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 10: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Allianz

Allianz: 0,61 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): 2,18 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: EON SE

EON SE: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 4: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Platz 3: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 2,79 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 2: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 3,79 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 1: RWE

RWE: 6,12 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

