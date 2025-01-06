KW 1: So haben sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche bewegt
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 01/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.12.2024 und dem 03.01.2025. Stand ist der 03.01.2025.
Platz 40: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -3,21 Prozent
Platz 39: BASF
BASF: -2,77 Prozent
Platz 38: Infineon
Infineon: -2,58 Prozent
Platz 37: BMW
BMW: -2,45 Prozent
Platz 36: Zalando
Zalando: -2,41 Prozent
Platz 35: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -2,33 Prozent
Platz 34: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -2,08 Prozent
Platz 33: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -2,05 Prozent
Platz 32: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -1,97 Prozent
Platz 31: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,94 Prozent
Platz 30: Continental
Continental: -1,88 Prozent
Platz 29: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -1,73 Prozent
Platz 28: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -1,64 Prozent
Platz 27: Porsche
Porsche: -1,55 Prozent
Platz 26: Bayer
Bayer: -1,51 Prozent
Platz 25: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -1,51 Prozent
Platz 24: Siemens
Siemens: -1,49 Prozent
Platz 23: Symrise
Symrise: -1,42 Prozent
Platz 22: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -1,22 Prozent
Platz 21: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -1,21 Prozent
Platz 20: adidas
adidas: -1,02 Prozent
Platz 19: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -0,74 Prozent
Platz 18: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -0,72 Prozent
Platz 17: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -0,61 Prozent
Platz 16: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -0,36 Prozent
Platz 15: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -0,30 Prozent
Platz 14: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 0,03 Prozent
Platz 13: Merck
Merck: 0,07 Prozent
Platz 12: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 0,08 Prozent
Platz 11: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,14 Prozent
Platz 10: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,46 Prozent
Platz 9: Allianz
Allianz: 0,61 Prozent
Platz 8: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 1,00 Prozent
Platz 7: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,10 Prozent
Platz 6: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): 2,18 Prozent
Platz 5: EON SE
EON SE: 2,53 Prozent
Platz 4: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 2,64 Prozent
Platz 3: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 2,79 Prozent
Platz 2: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 3,79 Prozent
Platz 1: RWE
RWE: 6,12 Prozent
